New Zealand to play 15 internationals across two tours of Pakistan next year after 2021 debacle

The second tour will exclusively feature white ball matches across Rawalpindi and Lahore, and unlike the first leg, is not a part of the Future Tours Program considering it is meant to cover up for the abandoned games in 2021. The Black Caps were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is in September of last year but doubts were cast when the two teams did not show up to the stadium ahead of the first ODI. Subsequently, the visitors had announced they will be returning home without playing a game due to security concerns.