Women's Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as Deepti Sharma strikes again to punish non-striker's casual backing-up

But Sharma noticed that Nannapat had backed up way too far and decided to have a go at the non-striker's end. Even though the batter realized she was outside her crease, she just turned her back and casually walked back towards the stumps, making no effort to save herself from the threat. Sharma's shy led to a direct hit at the stumps, seemingly surprising Nannapat as the umpire signaled to the third umpire. Replays on the big screens showed Nannapat's bat was still on the line as the ball struck the wicket, leading to a unique run-out through the hands of Deepti.