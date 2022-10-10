 user tracker image
    Women's Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as Deepti Sharma strikes again to punish non-striker's casual backing-up

    Deepti Sharma produced yet another unique run-out against Thailand on Monday

    (BCCI Women)

    Women's Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as Deepti Sharma strikes again to punish non-striker's casual backing-up

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:14 PM

    Some players just seem to attract controversy wherever they go, be it intentionally or just a product of circumstances. After being in the headlines for an infamous 'Mankad', Deepti Sharma again produced an unusual run-out during the Asia Cup against Thailand with a throw at the non-striker's end.

    India women have bounced back strongly after a surprising loss to Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup, defeating Bangladesh emphatically, and are firmly on the front foot against Thailand as well. At the time of writing, the Thai are down to 38/8 after 14 overs having been sent in to bat first, with Sneh Rana being the pick of the bowlers courtesy of brilliant figures of 4-0-9-3.

    However, it was not a dismissal effected by bowlers that took the limelight during the encounter at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. In the eighth over, Pooja Vastrakar was bowling to Sornnarin Tippoch with Nannapat Koncharoenkai at the non-striker's end. Tippoch drove a fullish delivery straight to Deepti Sharma at point and the action on the ball seemed to be all over.

    But Sharma noticed that Nannapat had backed up way too far and decided to have a go at the non-striker's end. Even though the batter realized she was outside her crease, she just turned her back and casually walked back towards the stumps, making no effort to save herself from the threat. Sharma's shy led to a direct hit at the stumps, seemingly surprising Nannapat as the umpire signaled to the third umpire. Replays on the big screens showed Nannapat's bat was still on the line as the ball struck the wicket, leading to a unique run-out through the hands of Deepti.

    The internet was quick to connect the dots on the incident and came up with some great reactions on social media. 

