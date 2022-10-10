Women's Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as Deepti Sharma strikes again to punish non-striker's casual backing-up

Today at 2:14 PM
Some players just seem to attract controversy wherever they go, be it intentionally or just a product of circumstances. After being in the headlines for an infamous 'Mankad', Deepti Sharma again produced an unusual run-out during the Asia Cup against Thailand with a throw at the non-striker's end.
India women have bounced back strongly after a surprising loss to Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup, defeating Bangladesh emphatically, and are firmly on the front foot against Thailand as well. At the time of writing, the Thai are down to 38/8 after 14 overs having been sent in to bat first, with Sneh Rana being the pick of the bowlers courtesy of brilliant figures of 4-0-9-3.
However, it was not a dismissal effected by bowlers that took the limelight during the encounter at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. In the eighth over, Pooja Vastrakar was bowling to Sornnarin Tippoch with Nannapat Koncharoenkai at the non-striker's end. Tippoch drove a fullish delivery straight to Deepti Sharma at point and the action on the ball seemed to be all over.
But Sharma noticed that Nannapat had backed up way too far and decided to have a go at the non-striker's end. Even though the batter realized she was outside her crease, she just turned her back and casually walked back towards the stumps, making no effort to save herself from the threat. Sharma's shy led to a direct hit at the stumps, seemingly surprising Nannapat as the umpire signaled to the third umpire. Replays on the big screens showed Nannapat's bat was still on the line as the ball struck the wicket, leading to a unique run-out through the hands of Deepti.
The internet was quick to connect the dots on the incident and came up with some great reactions on social media.
Presence of mind!
October 10, 2022
Semi's bound
#Semi-final bound India opt to bowl, bring in Meghna for Renuka #India won the toss and opted to bowl vs Thailand— IndianPremierLeague (@CricketT20IPL) October 10, 2022
India captain Smriti Mandhana, who is standing in for Harmanpreet Kaur, won the toss... - https://t.co/Rly7OSOVqy
Women's on a role
1 lakh people are watching this match. On a "Monday" afternoon at 13:40 pm. People are watching Thailand women vs India women. That's a win for me!.#AsiaCup #AsiaCupT20 #WomensAsiaCup #INDvTHA— Shivi. (@Harman_stan) October 10, 2022
Alert
Milestone Alert 🚨— Circle Of Cricket Hindi (@coc_hindi) October 10, 2022
Smriti Mandhana Will be Playing Her 💯 T20I Match.
Pic courtesy : BCCI Women's#India #TeamIndia #cocnews #circleofcricket #coc #cricket #Pakistan #SmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/eGucfGjqji
Don't mess
India Women bowlers are on fire.— Cricket Socials (@CricketSocials) October 10, 2022
TAHIW - 24/5 After 9 Overs #INDWvsTHAIW #AsiaCup
Ha ha!
Funny enough, so many of the ex cricketers who criticize women never beat India themselves in a global tournament despite being "bari team"— Cric (@cricanadian) October 10, 2022
Unbelievable.
How did Pakistan women lost to this Thailand women side? 😨— Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 (@GyaaniCricketer) October 10, 2022
They can't even score 50 runs!! #indwvthw
Must win
Thailand women 🇹🇭 - 25/6 in 10 overs against India 🇮🇳— Visheshta Jotwani 💓🌸 (@visheshtaa_j) October 10, 2022
It's must win game for Thailand. If they loses, Bangladesh will most probably reach into the semi-finals.#INDvTHAI #AsiaCup2022#cricket
Wickets hi wickets
#INDvsTHAI— Digital 2 Sports (@Digital2Sports) October 10, 2022
Indian Women on Fire!
6 Wickets in 9 overs, restricting Thailand Women to score runs.
Watch the live ball-by-ball commentary here. https://t.co/Yttk3L9RBH#CricketTwitter #womenasiacup #Digital2Sports #AsiaCup2022
To be noted
What's noticeable with the Thailand batters is how busy they are. They defend very few deliveries & have a high attack %.— Jeet Vachharajani (Women's 🏏) (@Jeetv27WC) October 10, 2022
The dot balls are still relatively high as they end up finding the fielders, so it's picking the gaps where there's a slight issue. Impressive!
