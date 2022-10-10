WATCH | Local boy Ishan Kishan's inner foodie awakens with craving for homemade Ranchi food in hilarious conversation

Today at 10:27 AM
The hectic schedules of cricketers often deprive them of some of life's simple pleasures only available at home. However, Ishan Kishan took full advantage of India playing an ODI against South Africa in his state Jharkhand with a heartwarming request for homemade food after an entertaining 93.
India pulled off an impressive run chase in the second ODI against South Africa at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday to emerge triumphant by seven wickets and level the series 1-1. The Men in Blue did well to restrict the Proteas to 278/7 after a 129-run third-wicket partnership between half-centurions Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram threatened to take the visitors past a total of 300. In response, the hosts made a considerably difficult chase look incredibly simple, with a brilliant 84-ball 93 from local boy Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's second ODI century ensuring they race to the target with 25 balls to spare.
Even though Kishan missed out on a landmark score by seven runs, the 24-year-old did manage his highest score in Indian colors to date. The wicket-keeper batsman plies his trade for Jharkhand in the domestic circuit and is quite a superstar in those regions of the country. Following his starring role in India's win, Kishan took out time to meet with fans and staff members of the stadium in the stands to express gratitude for the support he received from them.
A conversation with a staff member, who Kishan simply referred to as 'aunty' throughout, was particularly funny. The youngster first showed his respect by touching her feet to take her blessings. She then lauded Kishan's performance by reminding him of the time she had asked him to ensure glasses break in the stands when he bats at the JSCA stadium, before asserting that the sight is bound to become a frequent occurrence in the coming future.
The cheeky interaction was followed by a heartwarming moment, as Ishan innocently asked her "aunty, khana kab khila rahi hai aap (aunty, when will you invite me for a meal?)", bringing his foodie self to the fore. The batsman went on to receive a small placard for Shardul Thakur from a sincere fan of his and handed it over to the all-rounder in the dressing room, capping off a wonderful day at the office.
Fan interactions with local lad @ishankishan51 👏👏— BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022
P.S. - Also, Ishan delivers a special fan note to @imShard ☺️👌 #TeamIndia | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/6DWYVmNohh
