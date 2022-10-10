IND vs SA, 2nd ODI | Who said what ft. Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer

Nice to get out there and contribute to the team. I would have loved to get to three figures but will take the contribution. It was nice to bat with Aiden and to set up a good score. We got out at the wrong time, should have pushed to be at the end. We were thinking at least 285 and 300 was on the cards if one of us stayed through. They bowled well at the end. It was a tricky wicket, not easy for a new batter. We did not have the game to get to 300. I know this is my best performance, I can do better. There are a lot of players in our main team who are in good form. I will wait for my time, and it is about me having that self-belief whenever I get that opportunity.

Reeza Hendricks