IND vs SA, 3rd ODI | Twitter reacts as Kuldeep Yadav’s sensational deliveries lead India to seven-wicket victory

Washington Sundar, having been handed the new ball, got rid of two in-form batsmen in the form of Quinton de Kock and David Miller. Mohammed Siraj used the short ball to good effect to claim two wickets of his own. However, it was Kuldeep Yadav that stole the show with figures of 4-1-18-4, including a googly for the ages to dismiss Anrich Nortje for a golden duck. The left-arm wrist spinner pitched the ball on good length, drawing the batter forward for a defense, before the ball straightened ever so slightly to miss the willow by a whisker and crash onto the off-stump.