    IND vs SA, 3rd ODI | Twitter reacts as Kuldeep Yadav's sensational deliveries lead India to seven-wicket victory

    Kuldeep Yadav was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets

    IND vs SA, 3rd ODI | Twitter reacts as Kuldeep Yadav's sensational deliveries lead India to seven-wicket victory

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 6:53 PM

    India claimed a comfortable victory in the third and final ODI against South Africa in Delhi on Tuesday to clinch the three-match series 2-1. The highlight of the game was Kuldeep Yadav’s incredible four-wicket haul which included some brilliant deliveries to get rid of the Proteas’ tail.

    India coasted to a seven-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, resigning the Proteas to a comprehensive thrashing before they fly to Australia for their World T20 campaign. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side produced a historic bowling performance, bowling out the opposition for a paltry 99. This was South Africa’s lowest total against India in their ODI history and the fourth-lowest overall.

    Washington Sundar, having been handed the new ball, got rid of two in-form batsmen in the form of Quinton de Kock and David Miller. Mohammed Siraj used the short ball to good effect to claim two wickets of his own. However, it was Kuldeep Yadav that stole the show with figures of 4-1-18-4, including a googly for the ages to dismiss Anrich Nortje for a golden duck. The left-arm wrist spinner pitched the ball on good length, drawing the batter forward for a defense, before the ball straightened ever so slightly to miss the willow by a whisker and crash onto the off-stump.

    In response, Shikhar Dhawan fell victim to an unfortunate run-out before Ishan Kishan was caught behind to a Bjorn Fortuin wonder ball. Nevertheless, the Men in Blue never really looked under pressure as Shubman Gill led the charge with a well made 49 off 57 deliveries, only to be trapped leg before wicket by a Lungi Ngidi inseamer with just three runs to fetch. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer eventually concluded proceedings with an elegant six over long-off, ending up with an impressive 28*(23).

