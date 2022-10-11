IND vs SA, 3rd ODI | Twitter reacts as Marco Jansen almost pulls off ‘cricket’s highest catch’ with miraculous effort

Yesterday at 6:26 PM
Few players can claim to have the reach of Marco Jansen or his athleticism on the field. During the third ODI against India, his incredible leap nearly converted a certain six runs into an unexpected wicket but eventually, his juggling efforts failed to save his team a boundary by a whisker.
The third ODI between India and South Africa in Delhi is pretty much done and dusted, with the hosts on the brink of clinching a series victory against a strong Proteas squad. With matters level at 1-1 heading to Tuesday, the visitors tumbled to their lowest ODI score against India as Kuldeep Yadav ran rampant to bowl them out for 99. In response, the Men in Blue are cruising to the total as the score reads 75/2 after 14 overs.
However, Marco Jansen ensured interest is retained in the match with an effort worthy of making any cricket highlight reel. Standing at 6’8”, the lean all-rounder is surprisingly athletic. The 22-year-old was stationed at third-man in the 12th over while Anrich Nortje bowled to Shreyas Iyer when he nearly pulled off the impossible.
A short and wide delivery was fiercely cut and seemed to be easily sailing over the ropes for a maximum. However, Jansen used all his force to leap incredibly high and somehow got to the ball with both his hands only to realize mid-air that he was going to land up beyond the boundary rope. With an immaculate presence of mind, he lobbed the ball in the air at the very last moment but slightly tripped at the boundary hoardings. Unfazed, he propped himself in the air once again while off-balance to grab the ball by one hand and push it inside.
Initially it seemed Jansen had messed up the chance but replays showed he had managed to time everything perfectly to complete the miracle. Yet, close ups arguably indicated his foot had slightly brushed the ropes, leading the umpire to declare it a six. Nevertheless, the effort even impressed Iyer as he shared a laugh with Shubman Gill while the crowd behind Jansen clapped in unison to appreciate the moment they had just witnessed. The internet was equally receptive of Jansen’s attempt and showered him with praise on social media.
