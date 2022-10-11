IND vs SA, 3rd ODI | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj erupts in passionate screams to celebrate Shikhar Dhawan's tactical genius

India are hopeful of sealing a third straight series victory with an underpowered squad as they play South Africa in the third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. The Men in Blue had bounced back strongly in Ranchi after losing the opening encounter in Lucknow and have started off well with the ball in the deciding clash.

Shikhar Dhawan took a surprising call by handing Washington Sundar the new ball and the right-arm spinner immediately impressed, bowling a tidy first over. The second over was a delightful exhibition of spin bowling as he beautifully set up the in-form Quinton de Kock to claim a crucial wicket for the hosts. However, the two wickets after that dismissal really caught the limelight and highlighted Dhawan’s reading of the game as well as Siraj’s ability to execute plans to perfection.

Opener Janneman Malan had been faring well and had scored some eye-catching boundaries, understandably incensing Siraj. The two had shared a couple of staredowns by the eighth over already and were ready to engage once again when Dhawan decided to make a slight field change. He stationed a fielder at deep square making Avesh Khan the only player on the boundary in the leg side. The very next ball, Siraj banged one short, and Malan instinctively pulled at it as the ball traveled straight down Avesh’s throat. Siraj could not contain his excitement and screamed in delight, marking a fitting way to end an intense battle.

However, he was not yet done. In his very next over, Siraj surprised the struggling Reeza Hendricks with a searing bouncer causing the batsman to simply throw his hands at the white rock in despair. The ball looped towards short fine leg and an outstretched Ravi Bishnoi somehow got his hand to it, before clutching it firmly on the second attempt. Siraj let out yet another passionate cry in response, ecstatic at the way the team had trapped two crucial batsmen to leave the Proteas reeling at 26/3 at the end of the first powerplay.