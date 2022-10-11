Internet reacts as Malaysian fielder's inexperience comes to the fore with comical blooper on the boundary rope

Nur Arianna Natsya was bowling the 15th over of the innings and Nannapat Koncharoenkai was facing the fourth delivery of the over. The batter whipped the ball towards deep midwicket and the ball was racing to the boundary. However, the Malaysian fielder made a brilliant run to reach the ball and dived to her left to stop the boundary. She had prevented the ball from crossing the line but overhauled the fence in the attempt. After producing a sensational fielding effort, the inexperienced player still ended up awarding the batting team four runs.