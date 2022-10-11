Internet reacts as Malaysian fielder's inexperience comes to the fore with comical blooper on the boundary rope

Yesterday at 6:25 PM
The fielding standards of less experienced teams are usually below par and they sometimes concede runs courtesy of bloopers by fielders. A Malaysian player produced one such highlight against Thailand, producing an extraordinary effort in deep the but immediately following it up with a silly error.
Malaysia has been the most disappointing side in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 so far with poor results. They have lost all their games so far and the latest defeat came at the hands of Thailand. After scoring 115/5, Thailand stopped them 50 runs short of the target with a top-notch bowling effort. However, more than Thailand’s bowling, a brain-fade moment from the Malaysian fielder attracted attention as it made the viewers laugh.
Nur Arianna Natsya was bowling the 15th over of the innings and Nannapat Koncharoenkai was facing the fourth delivery of the over. The batter whipped the ball towards deep midwicket and the ball was racing to the boundary. However, the Malaysian fielder made a brilliant run to reach the ball and dived to her left to stop the boundary. She had prevented the ball from crossing the line but overhauled the fence in the attempt. After producing a sensational fielding effort, the inexperienced player still ended up awarding the batting team four runs.
As soon as the fielder crossed the boundary ropes, she instinctively tried to flick the ball away from the skirtings. As a result of being in contact with the ball, the result was four runs, bringing a smile to the batters' faces.
Coffee cup again!😂😂😂
October 11, 2022
Very big effort and in the end..😂😂😂😂😂
Best fielding effort ever 😂😭pic.twitter.com/x9PwDoGQzW— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) October 10, 2022
Great game!
#AsiaCup2022 women #Thailand batting vs Malaysia pic.twitter.com/lYlGkfJP00— sports&philately (@PhilatelySports) October 9, 2022
You mean cricket? Or you must be talking about something else. :D
How bad is television tonight? I’m watching Women’s Cricket Thailand vs Malaysia… this is the most boring sport EVER.— Deadmoney73 (@MohlerPoet) October 9, 2022
Good numbers!
Lowest totals in #AsiaCupT20 (after losing all 10 wickets)— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) October 10, 2022
27 Malaysia vs India, 2018
30 Malaysia vs Pakistan, 2018
33 Malaysia vs Sri Lanka, 2022
37 Thailand vs India, TODAY#AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup
Sounds brilliant!
Thailand women created history - They qualify for the Semifinal of this women's Asia Cup 2022.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 11, 2022
