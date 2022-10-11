Liam Livingstone and Ben Foakes earn ECB full contracts, Dawid Malan and Jason Roy demoted

Ben Foakes has also been handed his first full contract courtesy of an impressive season. Harry Brook and Reece Topley have been key performers for England in white-ball cricket of late. Both of them have earned an entry into the increment contract list for the first time. Matthew Potts debuted against New Zealand at Lord’s and has been impressive in Test cricket. He has scalped 20 wickets from five matches so far and has got his first increment contract.