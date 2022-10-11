Liam Livingstone and Ben Foakes earn ECB full contracts, Dawid Malan and Jason Roy demoted

Yesterday at 6:57 PM
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced their central contracts list for the 2022-23 cycle, upgrading Liam Livingstone and Ben Foakes to the top tier. Meanwhile, Dawid Malan and Jason Roy have been downgraded to the newly updated increment contracts for the current season.
England and Wales Cricket Board have come up with an updated list of central contracts for 2022-23 making Liam Livingstone and Ben Foakes the biggest beneficiaries in the list. Livingstone has been promoted to his first tier A England central contract. The batting all-rounder has gone through a lean season in 2022 with a fifty across 16 innings in limited overs. However, his explosive batting and ability to spin the ball both ways make him a valuable asset for the team.
Ben Foakes has also been handed his first full contract courtesy of an impressive season. Harry Brook and Reece Topley have been key performers for England in white-ball cricket of late. Both of them have earned an entry into the increment contract list for the first time. Matthew Potts debuted against New Zealand at Lord’s and has been impressive in Test cricket. He has scalped 20 wickets from five matches so far and has got his first increment contract.
Jason Roy has been downgraded to the second tier considering his struggles against the white-ball. Also, he has lost his place in the team recently to Alex Hales. Dawid Malan is also included in the increment deal getting demoted from the list of players earning full contracts.
England’s managing director Rob Key is of the opinion that the board has rewarded players for their performance in the last 12 months.
"I feel we have rewarded those players who have made a significant impact over the previous 12 months and those we expect to be part of England's plans over the next period,” Key stated, reported ESPNcricinfo.
"The international game continues to evolve, and we must be mindful that we have to lead the way in player performance across the sport. The aim is to develop world-class players in all three formats as we strive to become the best team in the world.”
ECB announces England Men's Central Contract offers for 2022-23 🏏📝— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 11, 2022
