 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 | Hrithik Shokeen becomes first impact player for Delhi against Manipur

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Hrithik Shokeen has an experince of playing for Mumbai Indians in the past

    (Twitter)

    Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 | Hrithik Shokeen becomes first impact player for Delhi against Manipur

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:05 PM

    Hritik Shokeen has become a part of the history books as Delhi became the first team to use the impact player rule in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Shokeen replaced opener Hiten Dalal during the second innings and contributed with a couple of scalps in a 71-run victory over Manipur.

    Syed Mushtaq Ali has been an important domestic tournament in domestic circuit over the years but this time, the tournament had a new element to it in the form of the 'Impact Player' rule. The new rule allows each team to use one substitute before the 14th over of an innings, replacing any of the players in the playing XI. The impact player strategy was supposed to benefit the teams and Delhi became the first side to use it in India’s domestic T20 tournament. 

    In a match against Manipur, Delhi scored 167/7 in the first innings and opener Hiten Dalal played a knock of 47 runs from 27 balls. The opener was replaced with Hrithik Shokeen in the second innings and he became the first impact player of the tournament achieving a special feat. Shokeen also has experience playing for Mumbai Indians and the team will hope for him to come in handy in pressure situations. 

    Mumbai was the other team to use the impact player strategy as they replaced Dhawal Kulkarni with Sairaj Patil in the match against Mizoram.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down