Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 | Hrithik Shokeen becomes first impact player for Delhi against Manipur

Syed Mushtaq Ali has been an important domestic tournament in domestic circuit over the years but this time, the tournament had a new element to it in the form of the 'Impact Player' rule. The new rule allows each team to use one substitute before the 14th over of an innings, replacing any of the players in the playing XI. The impact player strategy was supposed to benefit the teams and Delhi became the first side to use it in India’s domestic T20 tournament.