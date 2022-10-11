Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 | Hrithik Shokeen becomes first impact player for Delhi against Manipur

Today at 3:05 PM
Hritik Shokeen has become a part of the history books as Delhi became the first team to use the impact player rule in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Shokeen replaced opener Hiten Dalal during the second innings and contributed with a couple of scalps in a 71-run victory over Manipur.
Syed Mushtaq Ali has been an important domestic tournament in domestic circuit over the years but this time, the tournament had a new element to it in the form of the 'Impact Player' rule. The new rule allows each team to use one substitute before the 14th over of an innings, replacing any of the players in the playing XI. The impact player strategy was supposed to benefit the teams and Delhi became the first side to use it in India’s domestic T20 tournament.
In a match against Manipur, Delhi scored 167/7 in the first innings and opener Hiten Dalal played a knock of 47 runs from 27 balls. The opener was replaced with Hrithik Shokeen in the second innings and he became the first impact player of the tournament achieving a special feat. Shokeen also has experience playing for Mumbai Indians and the team will hope for him to come in handy in pressure situations.
Mumbai was the other team to use the impact player strategy as they replaced Dhawal Kulkarni with Sairaj Patil in the match against Mizoram.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Hrithik Shokeen
- Hiten Dalal
- Dhawal Kulkarni
- Sairaj Patil
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
- Delhi Cricket Team
- Manipur Cricket Team
- Mumbai Cricket Team
- Mizoram Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.