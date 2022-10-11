IND vs SA, 3rd ODI | Twitter reacts as Washington Sundar bamboozles umpires by dismissing David Miller in ‘slow-motion’

Bowling the 19th over, Sundar bowled a ball around good length that skidded on. Miller, stuck in his crease and unable to decide whether to go on the front foot or back foot. He eventually took a step back but by then was cramped for space as the ball glanced the top of his off stump. However, the bail took its own sweet time to dislodge from the wicket and only briefly lit up in red. Miller seemed unsure as to what had happened considering the unusual manner in which the ball impacted the stumps and asked the umpires for confirmation of the same.