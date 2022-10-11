IND vs SA, 3rd ODI | Twitter reacts as Washington Sundar bamboozles umpires by dismissing David Miller in ‘slow-motion’

Today at 4:16 PM
Spinners are renowned for their deceptive ways that can leave everyone dazed in amusement. Washington Sundar produced one such moment in the third ODI against South Africa after a wonderful delivery to dismiss David Miller confusing both the batsman and umpires as to what exactly had occurred.
India are the strong favourites to triumph in the deciding ODI against South Africa currentlongoing in Delhi, having made a brilliant start with the ball in the first innings. The Men in Blue have already sent over half of the Proteas side back to the pavilion within the first 20 overs, tilting the currently tied series in their favour. At the time of writing, the score read 71/6 with 30 overs still to play.
While Mohammed Siraj produced a couple of brilliant short balls to get crucial breakthroughs, it was Washington Sundar that stole the limelight by scalping perhaps the two greatest threats to the Men in Blue. The first wicket came in the third over itself after he was handed the new ball, deceiving Quinton de Kock with pace and bounce to have him caught at point. However, it was the dismissal of an in-form David Miller that really made for spectacular viewing and even had the umpires confused about the events that occurred.
Bowling the 19th over, Sundar bowled a ball around good length that skidded on. Miller, stuck in his crease and unable to decide whether to go on the front foot or back foot. He eventually took a step back but by then was cramped for space as the ball glanced the top of his off stump. However, the bail took its own sweet time to dislodge from the wicket and only briefly lit up in red. Miller seemed unsure as to what had happened considering the unusual manner in which the ball impacted the stumps and asked the umpires for confirmation of the same.
After a discussion between the two on-field umpires, the decision was referred upstairs and after a few replays, the TV umpire confirmed that it was indeed a legal dismissal and Miller had to return to the dugout. The incident soon had the internet talking about it all over social media.
