WATCH | Shikhar Dhawan strikes again with trendy reel to celebrate India's series win over South Africa

Yesterday at 8:34 PM
India bounced back in style in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa to run away as 2-1 winners on Tuesday in Delhi. To celebrate the occasion, stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan took to social media to share a video of the entire team dancing along as per a famous trend.
India have been on a roll in ODIs in recent times, beating the competition without even needing to field their strongest team. The Men in Blue’s first-choice side is currently in Australia to prepare for the World T20 starting October 16, meaning the side opted for a young and inexperienced squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa on home soil. Even though the hosts lost the first game in Lucknow by nine runs, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side roared back two consecutive seven wicket triumphs to clinch the series.
This was India’s third straight ODI series victory with a sub-par squad, having recently emerged victorious in the West Indies and Zimbabwe as well. While Dhawan was the skipper for the tour to the Caribbean, he served as KL Rahul’s deputy for the African visit and played a crucial role in ensuring India come away with positive results. Notably, the stand-in skipper has been praised by many of his players for building a strong team culture and the same was on display once again after their latest triumph.
Delhite took to social media to post a video of the entire team dancing along to the famous song ‘Ta-ra-ra-ra’ by Daler Mehndi, which is a popular trend on Instagram. Previously, Dhawan had posted a similar reel of his squad dancing to ‘Kala Chasma’ as well after their series win in Zimbabwe.
