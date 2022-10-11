WATCH | Shikhar Dhawan strikes again with trendy reel to celebrate India's series win over South Africa

This was India’s third straight ODI series victory with a sub-par squad, having recently emerged victorious in the West Indies and Zimbabwe as well. While Dhawan was the skipper for the tour to the Caribbean, he served as KL Rahul’s deputy for the African visit and played a crucial role in ensuring India come away with positive results. Notably, the stand-in skipper has been praised by many of his players for building a strong team culture and the same was on display once again after their latest triumph.