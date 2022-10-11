 user tracker image
    Women’s Asia Cup 2022 | Internet reacts as umpiring blunder robs batter of four runs and bowler of a wicket on same delivery

    Umpire committed an error on a delivery bowled by Achini Kulasuriya

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:20 PM

    Umpiring is often a tough task as they are supposed to observe incidents in real-time and announce their judgment quickly. The Women’s Asia Cup witnessed a huge blunder from the umpire on Tuesday as she converted four runs for the batter into leg byes while also failing to rule her out LBW.

    After beating India Women in their Asia Cup campaign, Pakistan Women are on their way to register another win against a strong opposition in the tournament. Sri Lanka were wrapped for a total of 112 in 18.5 overs batting first with Omaima Sohail picking a fifer. Sohail bowled an impressive spell but a huge blunder by the umpire in the second innings overshadowed her bowling heroics and it became the most noteworthy incident of the game. 

    Achini Kulasuriya bowled a good length delivery on middle stump in the fifth over to Muneeba Ali. Muneeba shuffled across and tried to flick it but the ball went behind the wicket for a boundary. Initially, it looked as if the ball had hit the batter's pads and went for a boundary after the deflection. However, the batter was struck in front of the middle stump and was plumb for LBW. Umpire shocked everyone by awarding four leg byes to the batting team, thus robbing the bowler of a wicket.

    But this was not the end of the poor umpiring standards on display. Slow-motion replays showed that the ball had hit the batters’ gloves before crossing the boundary line behind the wicket. Umpire added to her series of mistakes by failing to spot the trajectory of the ball and Muneeba not being awarded a deserving four runs 

    Umpire is definetly not her senses!

    Atrocious

    She was killing it!

    Interesting take

    Faith of pakistan!

    Remember her name

    LOL

    Epic

    She showed no mercy!

