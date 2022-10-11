Women’s Asia Cup 2022 | Internet reacts as umpiring blunder robs batter of four runs and bowler of a wicket on same delivery

Achini Kulasuriya bowled a good length delivery on middle stump in the fifth over to Muneeba Ali. Muneeba shuffled across and tried to flick it but the ball went behind the wicket for a boundary. Initially, it looked as if the ball had hit the batter's pads and went for a boundary after the deflection. However, the batter was struck in front of the middle stump and was plumb for LBW. Umpire shocked everyone by awarding four leg byes to the batting team, thus robbing the bowler of a wicket.