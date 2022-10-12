AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Ben 'Spiderman' Stokes earning standing ovation from Aussie crowd despite denying them boundary

Today at 5:05 PM
There are many fielders widely known for their athleticism on the field but few can achieves the miracles Ben Stokes pulls off on the field. During the second T20I against Australia, he dived towards the boundary rope to save a certain six, resulting in a standing ovation from the Australian crowd.
On Wednesday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, England posted 178/7 against Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series. Australia, in reply, were 120/5 after 15 overs, needing 59 more to win off the last 30 balls. Tim David was in the middle at the time of writing, batting on 19 off 12 balls alongside the newly-arrived Matthew Wade.
Australia were in the hunt largely due to Mitchell Marsh’s breezy 29-ball 45. Marsh smashed three fours and two sixes during his stay before he was dismissed by Ben Stokes in the 15th over. However, had Stokes not produced a sensational fielding effort during the 12th over, Marsh could have had three sixes to his name.
It was an acrobatic effort from Stokes, who was placed at long-off. Marsh picked up a length delivery off Sam Curran, which seemed to be sailing over Stokes’ head. However, the all-rounder leaped up high while leaning back and plucked the catch with one hand but lost all his balance. He was all but headed beyond the ropes but released the ball mid-air at the very last moment before he flew over the hoardings.
The replay showed there was no error made by Stokes while saving the six, and due to that, the on-field umpire signalled it was just two runs which Marsh and Marcus Stoinis ran.
After watching the England all-rounder turning into Spiderman, the Australian crowd behind Stokes gave him a standing ovation for his brilliant efforts.
Simply outstanding! Ben Stokes saves six with some acrobatics on the rope! #AUSvENG #PlayOfTheDay | #Dettol pic.twitter.com/5vmFRobfif— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 12, 2022
What a piece of fielding by Ben Stokes....— Paul Newman (@Paul_NewmanDM) October 12, 2022
Ben Stokes is easily world's all time most overrated white ball player.— RuturajFan (@RuturajFan) October 12, 2022
Ben Stokes wow. Incredible effort. #AUSvENG— Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) October 12, 2022
Ben Stokes is unreal. That fielding is mental— Adam Dennant (@adennant93) October 12, 2022
Fielding of the higest quality by Ben Stokes!#AUSvENG— Ahmad (@inswinger30) October 12, 2022
Ben Stokes 😮 ridiculous bit of fielding. Feel like I’ve said that a million times about him before already #AUSvENG— Jack (@jacktindall1) October 12, 2022
People saying Ben Stokes is out of form when he made his highest T20I score in 18 months at Perth 😴— Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) October 12, 2022
What the hell Ben Stokes.— samarnath soory (@SamarnathSoory) October 12, 2022
