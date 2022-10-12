AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Ben 'Spiderman' Stokes earning standing ovation from Aussie crowd despite denying them boundary

It was an acrobatic effort from Stokes, who was placed at long-off. Marsh picked up a length delivery off Sam Curran, which seemed to be sailing over Stokes’ head. However, the all-rounder leaped up high while leaning back and plucked the catch with one hand but lost all his balance. He was all but headed beyond the ropes but released the ball mid-air at the very last moment before he flew over the hoardings.