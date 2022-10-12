BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts to New Zealand emulating prime Pakistan as four fielders 'refuse' to take simple catch

Today at 5:06 PM
New Zealand has been a side with high fielding standards over the years but their players also are known to falter sometimes. The Black Caps were involved in such a moment during a T20I against Bangladesh as they let the simple catch of Najmul Hossain Shanto drop due to basic miscommunication.
New Zealand are engaged in a tri-nation tournament against Pakistan and Bangladesh at the moment on home soil. The hosts have been on top of their game so far in the series, winning three out of their four games. Their latest triumph came against Bangladesh by 48 runs on Wednesday, courtesy of a quick half-century by Glenn Phillips. New Zealand dominated the proceedings throughout the game but in an unexpected error-prone moment reminded spectators of Pakistan’s widely infamous fielding standards with a bizarre incident at the start of the innings.
Trent Boult was ready with the new ball to send the batters back to the pavilion in the powerplay. Najmul Hossain Shanto was facing the third delivery of the over and he walked down the track to take a big swing to impose authority. However, the ball simply went miles up in the sky and wicket-keeper Devon Conway called for the catch. The delivery seemed to be landing near short cover while Glen Phillips from cover and Tim Southee from mid-off came running toward it even though they expected the wicketkeeper to take the catch.
However, Conway unexpectedly pulled out of the catch at the last instance, leaving both fielders and bowler Trent Boult dumbfounded. The ball pretty much landed perfectly between the four and it reminded everyone of a similar incident that had taken place years ago between Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal of Pakistan. The internet was quick to draw the comparison, sending social media into a frenzy.
RIP drop catches!😂
October 12, 2022
NZ will never forget this in lifetime!
🐐 catch drop in Cricket history 😂🔥— kainat ♡🇵🇰 (@nottKainat) October 12, 2022
Replica found!
Worst Catch Drop Then Saeed Ajmal & Shoaib Malik Catch drop 😂😂 https://t.co/AWbRSFDNxk— ɦǟֆֆǟռ (@HassaN_ULLaH400) October 12, 2022
Wooooo bhaiii marrro mujhee maaroo!!😂😂😂
Kuch dekha dekha sa lag raha hai scene,kya yeh shoaib malik aur saeed ajmal tou nahin?😂— Aqsa Janjua (@aqsajanjua11) October 12, 2022
Gotta be! There's no fun without errors😂
Every team has pakistan elements in their match nowadays 😁😁— سید سردار (@SyedJoanshah) October 12, 2022
Entry fee for stags??
Welcome NZ to the club of funny cricket moments general lead by Pakistani professional noobs— Ali Bhai (@orezal) October 12, 2022
Hehehehehe!
PCT be like : pic.twitter.com/t8wRvIaDQE— ∆ T H E R 👑 (@AtherIslam09) October 12, 2022
Bahot bura lagata hi dilse!😂
October 12, 2022
Lol!😂😂😂😂😂😂
October 12, 2022
Could see difference in jersey colours now!
Same vibe pic.twitter.com/5DXdfTM8Fq— CricwormAnna (@CricAnna2) October 12, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Najmul Hossain
- Trent Boult
- Tim Southee
- Glenn Phillips
- Devon Conway
- New Zealand Vs Bangladesh
- New Zealand Cricket Team
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.