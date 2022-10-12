 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts to New Zealand emulating prime Pakistan as four fielders 'refuse' to take simple catch

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    New Zealand beat Pakistan by 48 runs

    (ICC)

    BAN vs NZ | Twitter reacts to New Zealand emulating prime Pakistan as four fielders 'refuse' to take simple catch

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:06 PM

    New Zealand has been a side with high fielding standards over the years but their players also are known to falter sometimes. The Black Caps were involved in such a moment during a T20I against Bangladesh as they let the simple catch of Najmul Hossain Shanto drop due to basic miscommunication.

    New Zealand are engaged in a tri-nation tournament against Pakistan and Bangladesh at the moment on home soil. The hosts have been on top of their game so far in the series, winning three out of their four games. Their latest triumph came against Bangladesh by 48 runs on Wednesday, courtesy of a quick half-century by Glenn Phillips. New Zealand dominated the proceedings throughout the game but in an unexpected error-prone moment reminded spectators of Pakistan’s widely infamous fielding standards with a bizarre incident at the start of the innings. 

    Trent Boult was ready with the new ball to send the batters back to the pavilion in the powerplay. Najmul Hossain Shanto was facing the third delivery of the over and he walked down the track to take a big swing to impose authority. However, the ball simply went miles up in the sky and wicket-keeper Devon Conway called for the catch. The delivery seemed to be landing near short cover while Glen Phillips from cover and Tim Southee from mid-off came running toward it even though they expected the wicketkeeper to take the catch. 

    However, Conway unexpectedly pulled out of the catch at the last instance, leaving both fielders and bowler Trent Boult dumbfounded. The ball pretty much landed perfectly between the four and it reminded everyone of a similar incident that had taken place years ago between Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal of Pakistan. The internet was quick to draw the comparison, sending social media into a frenzy.

    RIP drop catches!😂

    NZ will never forget this in lifetime!

    Replica found!

    Wooooo bhaiii marrro mujhee maaroo!!😂😂😂

    Gotta be! There's no fun without errors😂

    Entry fee for stags??

    Hehehehehe!

    Bahot bura lagata hi dilse!😂

    Lol!😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Could see difference in jersey colours now!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down