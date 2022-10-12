IND vs SA, 3rd ODI | Who said what ft. Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Today at 11:17 AM
India secured their fifth successive series win by beating South Africa by seven wickets on Tuesday in the third and final ODI in Delhi. The Men in Blue skittled the Proteas out for a paltry 99, courtesy of a disciplined bowling display altogether, and then saw off the target in just 19.1 overs.
India carried the momentum they gained in Ranchi in the second ODI to defeat South Africa by seven wickets in the three-match series decider at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side staged a scintillating show, especially with the ball to fold the Proteas for a meagre 99 in 27.1 overs. It was South Africa’s lowest-ever ODI total against India and the fourth-lowest overall in the format.
Coming to the chase, Shubman Gill top-scored for India by hitting a 57-ball 49. India were never in the trouble by the South African bowlers throughout their innings and got past the finishing line during the 20th over with a Shreyas Iyer six.
David Miller, South Africa’s third captain in their last three matches after Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj, admitted at the post-match presentation that they made too many errors while batting in the decider and paid the price.
Didn't help scoring just 99. Disappointing result to finish off the series in that way. There was a bit of spin, and it was two paced, it was tacky as it was under covers due to the rain. We were really good in certain areas, we managed to find our feet. We just need to extend the good periods when it comes to ODIs.
After two disappointing knocks in the opening two matches, Shubman Gill starred with the bat for India in the series decider. The 23-year-old highlighted how the younger, including himself, stepped up after they lost the first ODI in Lucknow.
... The way we were down and the way we came back was tremendous. The bowlers did a great job in this series. Really pleasing series for us. There were a lot of young players including myself. The way we came back showed we have the character that it takes. The talk was just to express ourselves and trust the process. Doesn't matter what the result is. Exciting times for us with the 50-over Asia Cup coming up. And the WC being here in India, definitely a lot of excitement around.
Kuldeep Yadav's excellent figures of 4.1-1-18-4 triggered a collapse in South Africa's batting. The Proteas could only add 28 runs for the last five wickets, and four of them were taken by Kuldeep only, resulting in him winning the Player of the Match award.
Feeling very happy, to be honest. The wicket was perfect and I am enjoying my bowling. I am not thinking too much about the result, just focusing on the process and focusing on my rhythm. I am trying to bowl in good areas. My next target is to perform well in Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.
With five scalps in India's last two victories, Mohammed Siraj won the Player of the Series award. The 28-year-old also silenced his critics by finishing as the most economical (4.52) bowler of the series.
Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence. I had to take the responsibility. I try to figure out the right lengths at the start of the innings. As a fast bowler you need that fire and passion inside you.
Although Shikhar Dhawan made little impact at the top of the order, the 36-year-old was delighted to witness how the younger batters, such as Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Gill, showed character on tough batting conditions.
I am proud of the boys, the way they played. We showed a lot of character in the first game, we dropped a few catches, but we never really put pressure on ourselves. We tried to stick to the process. I am enjoying the journey, I'll try to keep performing well for my team. The boys showed great character on such tough batting pitches. The bowlers were clinical today.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Mohammed Siraj
- Shikhar Dhawan
- David Miller
- Shubman Gill
- India Vs South Africa
- India Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.