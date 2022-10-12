IND vs SA | Rishabh Pant should be worried that Ishan Kishan is coming for his spot, asserts Dale Steyn

Today at 2:33 PM
Dale Steyn has backed Ishan Kishan for his performances in the recent ODI series against South Africa, stating he might replace Rishabh Pant in upcoming games. Steyn further praised the wicket-keeper batter for his ability to recognize the right time to take on a specific bowler in the game.
India passed with flying colours against South Africa by 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series despite lining up a second-string side. Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubhman Gill capitalized on the opportunities they got in the series and played a key role in the team's win. Ishan Kishan was the third-highest run-scorer with 123 runs from three innings, including a half-century.
With his impressive outings, Kishan has made a strong case for himself and one batter he can replace in the Indian team is Rishabh Pant. The 25-year-old has been struggling in white-ball cricket and will have to prove his worth in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Dale Steyn has backed Kishan for his performances saying the youngster might replace Pant while also calling him a ‘rockstar’.
“A 100 percent. I actually played with him a bit way back in the IPL. He seemed like a baby. We nicknamed him Justin Bieber because he was like this absolute rockstar. I’ve watched him go and get better. For a short and small man, he packs an incredible punch. These sixes odd Nortje aren’t small. They’re pure timing and muscle. And just the ability to recognise when to take on the bowler… he is a great player and guys in that Indian team… Rishabh Pant should be worried that someone is coming for his spot," Steyn said on Star Sports.
Kishan played a knock of 93 runs from 84 balls in the second ODI guiding India to a seven-wicket win. During his match-winning partnership with Shreyas Iyer in the game, he struck some thunderous hits against quality pacers like Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.
