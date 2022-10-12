IND vs SA | Rishabh Pant should be worried that Ishan Kishan is coming for his spot, asserts Dale Steyn

“A 100 percent. I actually played with him a bit way back in the IPL. He seemed like a baby. We nicknamed him Justin Bieber because he was like this absolute rockstar. I’ve watched him go and get better. For a short and small man, he packs an incredible punch. These sixes odd Nortje aren’t small. They’re pure timing and muscle. And just the ability to recognise when to take on the bowler… he is a great player and guys in that Indian team… Rishabh Pant should be worried that someone is coming for his spot," Steyn said on Star Sports.