Mehar Chhayakar faces 14 year-ban on charges of breaching ICC and Cricket Canada anti-corruption codes

Instances of corruption in cricket have occurred often and one more incident of such kind has occurred recently. ICC has announced a ban on Mehar Chhayakar who was involved in breaching sports’ anti-corruption code for 14 years. An ICC anti-corruption tribunal found him guilty of seven breaches of the ICC and Cricket Canada anti-corruption codes. He was involved in attempting to influence the aspects of UAE’s ODI series in Zimbabwe and also the games in Global T20 Canada in 2019.

Chhayakar was also found guilty of refusing to cooperate with the Anti-Corruption Unit and causing an obstruction in their work. He was one of the four players suspended by the ICC in 2019 after violating the anti-corruption code. ICC general manager Alex Marshal made their stance very clear on cases of corruption saying they will leave no stone unturned to punish the offenders.

"We first encountered Mehar Chhayakar through his involvement in organizing a corrupt cricket tournament in Ajman, in 2018," Marshal said in a statement.

"The charges for which he has now received a lengthy ban are further examples of his continuing efforts to corrupt and damage our sport.”

"We will be relentless in pursuing and disrupting the people who try to corrupt cricket. With a ban of 14 years, the Tribunal has sent a clear message to anyone intending to corrupt our game."

Former UAE captain Mohammad Naveed and batsman Shaiman Anwar Butt who were also involved in the case were handed eight-year bans in March 2021. Also, another UAE international Qadeer Ahmed was banned for five years last month. With a heavy punishment for Chhayakar, ICC seems to be taking a strict approach towards people trying to malign the sport with malpractices such as corruption and match-fixing.