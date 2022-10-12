Reports | Deepak Chahar out of T20 World Cup, Shardul Thakur to replace him among reserves

As per ‘Sports Tak’, Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup after twisting his ankle ahead of India’s ODI series against South Africa. Chahar, one of India's reserves for the mega event, has been reportedly replaced by Shardul Thakur in the squad who are already in Australia.

According to a report filed by 'Sports Tak', Deepak Chahar is no longer in contention to replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Chahar had twisted his ankle and missed India's recently-concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa, and now because of the same reason, has been ruled out of the entire mega event. Chahar, who missed the entire IPL 2022 due to a stiff back, bowled impressively in India's last T20I series against South Africa. There, he took three wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 8, but could not play the ODIs due to injury concerns. Bumrah's replacement for the T20 World Cup is expected to be announced next week. Prior to that, three Indian pacers -- Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur -- are set to join India's squad in Australia. Notably, Siraj and Thakur were not originally picked among India's 18-member squad (including reserves), but the Sports Tak report read Thakur is set to replace Chahar among reserves. Further, the report claimed that Shami is the frontrunner to replace Bumrah in the main squad. India will begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at MCG. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here