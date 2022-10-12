 user tracker image
    Ambati Rayudu had a heated exchange with Sheldon Jackson.

    SMAT | Twitter reacts as umpires turn into boxing referees to separate Ambati Rayudu and Sheldon Jackson

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:07 PM

    Although cricket is known as the ‘gentleman’s game’, there have been many incidents in the past where players engage in heated fights. Ambati Rayudu and Sheldon Jackson similarly had an intense verbal spat during SMAT 2022 on Wednesday, eventually causing everyone on the field to get involved.

    Saurashtra beat Baroda by four wickets in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Baroda, coming to bat first, posted 175/4, courtesy of Mitesh Patel’s 35-ball 60 and Vishnu Solanki’s 31-ball 53. In reply, Saurashtra rode on the back of Samarth Vyas’ 52-ball 97 to see off the target with two balls to spare.

    However, during the ninth over of Saurasthra’s innings, an ugly incident occurred involving Baroda skipper Ambati Rayudu and Saurashtra skipper Sheldon Jackson. Fielding at short cover, Rayudu seemed to notice that the on-strike Jackson was taking too long to get ready to face the upcoming delivery. He thus made a few remarks, apparently mentioning the same, incensing Jackson and causing him to march towards the Baroda skipper. 

    The on-field umpires rushed towards them to calm the situation down, while Krunal Pandya joined them in a hurry to serve as a peacemaker. Yet, after the duo was separated by the umpires, they kept pointing towards each other and exchanging heated words.

    The netizens did not take much time to react on the incident on social media.

    WWE in cricket!

    Big day!

    Heated scnes!🔥

    Huge fight scene!

    Come on Rayudu!🔥🔥

    R for Raw Rayudu🔥

    Hahaha!

    Lol! He gotta see this tweet.

