T20 World Cup 2022 | Marco Jansen replaces injured Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa squad

South Africa have announced their replacement for Dwaine Pretorius by including left-arm seamer Marco Jansen in the squad for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia. Jansen was initially named in the traveling reserves but Pretorius’ thumb injury handed him a promotion to the main squad.
South Africa are going to be a strong contender in the upcoming T20 World Cup but they will play the tournament without one of their key all-rounders Dwaine Pretorious who is set to miss out on the tournament. Pretorious recently fractured his left thumb in the third T20I against India, causing Marco Jansen to replace him for the ODI leg of the toour. The left-arm quick will also take his place in the T20 World Cup obtaining a promotion from his spot in the traveling reserves.
Jansen has been impressive in red-ball cricket taking 37 wickets from seven Tests since his debut. He would like to replicate the same kind of success in T20Is and the World Cup might be the right platform for him to make it big. Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi are the other pacers apart from Jansen who can contribute to the team.
Also, Lizaad Williams will replace Jansen in the list of traveling reserves. The team will start its campaign on October 24 against one of the qualifying teams from the first round.
