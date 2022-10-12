T20 World Cup 2022 | Marco Jansen replaces injured Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa squad

South Africa are going to be a strong contender in the upcoming T20 World Cup but they will play the tournament without one of their key all-rounders Dwaine Pretorious who is set to miss out on the tournament. Pretorious recently fractured his left thumb in the third T20I against India, causing Marco Jansen to replace him for the ODI leg of the toour. The left-arm quick will also take his place in the T20 World Cup obtaining a promotion from his spot in the traveling reserves.