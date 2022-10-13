Reports | BCCI asks Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi to stay back in India, not to travel for T20 World Cup

Today at 10:46 AM
According to a report by PTI, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi, who were included in the reserves for the World Cup squad are asked to stay back by BCCI in a surprising development. The duo will now display their prowess in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai and Rajasthan respectively.
Shreyas Iyer’s recent form in the series against South Africa has been terrific and his knocks demonstrated that selectors made no mistake in including the right-handed batter in the reserves for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Shreyas racked up 191 runs from three matches including a century and a half-century finishing as the leading run-getter in the series. He was also scheduled to travel to Australia for the World Cup after being named in the reserves list but BCCI has planned something else for the middle-order batter.
As per a report by PTI, Shreyas Iyer has been asked to stay back in India by BCCI and will not travel to Australia, The report states that the BCCI is of the opinion that Shreyas will be called up in case any player gets injured. A senior BCCI official has revealed that he will be called in case Deepak Hooda gets injured.
"Shreyas has been told that Deepak Hooda is fit, so he would only be called if any specialist batter gets injured. He has been asked to play Mushtaq Ali trophy and remain ready," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.
Shreyas will now represent Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali. The report also adds that Ravi Bishnoi will also stay back in India to participate in the domestic tournament. The leg-spinner will play for Rajasthan but India might need him in case of injury to their spinners.
