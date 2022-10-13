Reports | BCCI asks Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi to stay back in India, not to travel for T20 World Cup

Shreyas Iyer’s recent form in the series against South Africa has been terrific and his knocks demonstrated that selectors made no mistake in including the right-handed batter in the reserves for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Shreyas racked up 191 runs from three matches including a century and a half-century finishing as the leading run-getter in the series. He was also scheduled to travel to Australia for the World Cup after being named in the reserves list but BCCI has planned something else for the middle-order batter.