Reports | Umran Malik misses plane to Australia for T20 World Cup owing to visa delay

According to a report published in the Indian Express, BCCI has decided not to send Umran Malik to Australia as net bowlers for the T20 World Cup due to a delay in the issue of Australian visas. The report further mentions that the duo has been asked to feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Indian Premier League has been a land of opportunities for Indian pacers and one of the quick bowlers to shine in the latest edition of the tournament was Umran Malik. Plying his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the youngster impressed many former cricketers and mesmerized spectators with his express pace. Many former cricketers have also vouched for his inclusion in the playing XI for the T20 World Cup, believing him to leave his impact on the Australian pitches.
Malik was named as a net bowler to assist the Indian team in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup while another young pacer Kuldeep Sen was to accompany him in the nets. Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary were also named as net bowlers and they will be going to Australia for the showpiece event. However, Malik and Sen are destined to miss out on the flight to Australia with a delay in the issue of their visas, according to a report filed by the Indian Express.
According to criteria set by ICC, players included in the 15-member squad and standbys are eligible to get visas quickly, but it doesn’t quicken the process for net bowlers. With these criteria, both the pacers haven’t received their visas yet, and the BCCI has decided to not send them to Australia.
“They (Malik and Kuldeep) won’t be going (to Australia) anymore as ICC will be providing net bowlers after October 17. Anyway, other net bowlers will be flying in a few days. We tried for their visas but couldn’t get them done on time. That’s why they have been asked to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy,” a BCCI official said, reported Indian Express.
As both of them were not included in the official list, the process took more time than expected. They were asked to wait for visas after checking in at the team hotel in Mumbai. With their hopes of making it to Australia crushed, Umran Malik will feature for Jammu and Kashmir in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Also, Sen might play for his state team in the tournament.
