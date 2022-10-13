Reports | Umran Malik misses plane to Australia for T20 World Cup owing to visa delay

Malik was named as a net bowler to assist the Indian team in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup while another young pacer Kuldeep Sen was to accompany him in the nets. Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary were also named as net bowlers and they will be going to Australia for the showpiece event. However, Malik and Sen are destined to miss out on the flight to Australia with a delay in the issue of their visas, according to a report filed by the Indian Express.