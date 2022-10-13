T20 World Cup 2022 | Include Umran Malik in team as he can deliver with express pace in Australia, claims Brett Lee

Brett Lee has batted for the inclusion of Umran Malik in the T20 World Cup proposing that his express pace will be handy in Australia where the ball flies through. Lee further added that Malik clocks around 150 km per hour and it will be a differential factor in the current Indian bowling unit.

With the T20 World Cup to be played in a few days, India has a chance to end their long wait for winning an ICC trophy ever since the 2011 World Cup. The tournament is to be played in Australia and the Australian surfaces are usually considered to be a paradise for the pacers. Teams with pacers bowling at a rapid pace will have an edge and so India might lack in that particular aspect. With an absence of a pacer bowling over 145 kmph, the team might need to think about adding some extra pace for the tournament.

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee has come up with a suggestion stating that Umran’s pace will be very difficult to handle for batters in the World Cup and so he should be included in the Indian side.

"Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour. I mean when you have the best car in the world, and you leave it in the garage, then what's the point of having that car? Umran Malik should have been picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup," Lee told Khaleej Times.

"Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia where the ball flies through. It's different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph."

Even before the start of the tournament, India have suffered a blow as they will miss their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah due to a back injury. With his unavailability, the onus to lead the bowling unit will rely on experienced pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami. Also, death bowling becomes a concern in such a scenario. Lee has echoed the same sentiment saying Bumrah’s injury has hurt India’s chances of ending their trophy drought.

"The fact is that Jasprit Bumrah suffered the back injury, it's a huge blow to India's chances (at the World Cup). I am not saying they can't do it. They are a wonderful side, but a strong Indian side is a side that has Jasprit Bumrah. That would put pressure on guys like Bhuvneshwar Kumar," Lee added.