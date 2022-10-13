Twitter reacts to Asha S’ sharp drift and turn reminding everyone of Shane Warne

Today at 5:31 PM
Whenever fans watch a leg spinner produce lateral turn, there is one name that pops up in everyone's mind - Shane Warne. In the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, Asha S, playing for Pondicherry against Saurashtra, produced Warne-esque turn to leave Neha Chavda stunned and her team on the brink of victory.
On Wednesday in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, Pondicherry beat Saurashtra by 25 runs at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium. Batting first, Pondicherry posted 114/5 and then restricted Saurashtra to 89/8. A disciplined bowling performance, led by Asha S (4-0-7-3), helped Pondicherry defend a below-par total after their batters failed to live up to the expectations.
Among Asha’s three wickets, all of which came in the same over, the one that attracted the most attention was the magical delivery that sent Neha Chavda packing. It was the last ball of the 15th over, which pitched at the good length outside leg stump, and turned sharply to hit the top of off stump. Chavda tried to defend the ball by coming forward, only to be bamboozled.
Unsurprisingly, Asha was delighted after she got Chavda’s wicket in that manner, and the Pondicherry players were quick to congratulate her after watching her produce a magical delivery.
With the huge similarity between Chavda’s dismissal and the one suffered by Mike Gatting all those years ago, Twitter could not help but go all out in their praise for the Pondicherry skipper.
