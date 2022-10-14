ICC World T20 | Mohammed Shami confirmed as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in Indian squad

Shami had last donned the Indian blue in the game's shortest format during the previous edition of the World T20. He was supposed to play in the recently concluded series against Australia and South Africa but the 32-year-old contracted the novel coronavirus, forcing him to miss both campaigns. He was in contention alongside Deepak Chahar for Bumrah's spot but the latter sustained a back injury as well. SHardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj have thus been named as the new injury backups to replace the duo.