ICC World T20 | Mohammed Shami confirmed as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in Indian squad

Today at 4:54 PM
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced that Mohammed Shami will be the final member of India's 15-player squad for the upcoming World T20 in Australia, replacing the injured Jasprit Bumrah. Shami had previously been named as a traveling reserve and has not played a T20I this year.
The BCCI has brought an end to long-drawn speculations over Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the World T20 squad with a press release stating that Mohammed Shami will be the final piece of the Men in Blue's jigsaw. The pacer is already in Australia as a part of the Indian contingent having been previously named as travelling reserve but Bumrah's back injury has afforded him a place in the main 15-member list of players.
Shami had last donned the Indian blue in the game's shortest format during the previous edition of the World T20. He was supposed to play in the recently concluded series against Australia and South Africa but the 32-year-old contracted the novel coronavirus, forcing him to miss both campaigns. He was in contention alongside Deepak Chahar for Bumrah's spot but the latter sustained a back injury as well. SHardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj have thus been named as the new injury backups to replace the duo.
India's updated squad for the World T20: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.
