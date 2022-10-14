SMAT | Twitter reacts as Prithvi Shaw hilariously emulates merry-go-round to end up beyond the pitch

The youngster was clearly out for blood and seemed desperate to dispatch every ball beyond the boundary, a mindset that nearly made him pay in the 16th over. Facing spinner Roshan Alam who had been Assam’s pick of the bowlers, Shaw imposed his authority off the first delivery with a mammoth six. Deriving confidence from the shot, the 22-year-old stepped out again but a wily Alam read it and bowled way outside the wide marker. Caught in no man's land, Shaw outstretched to the maximum possible extent, managing to connect with the toe end of his bat. However, he nearly fell over in the process, left reeling on the ground on all fours beyond the limits of the pitch.