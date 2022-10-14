SMAT | Twitter reacts as Prithvi Shaw hilariously emulates merry-go-round to end up beyond the pitch

Today at 1:05 PM
Some cricketers are simply born entertainers and keep finding unique ways of amusing crowds every now and then. On Friday during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter against Assam, Prithvi Shaw managed to entangle himself into all sorts of trouble but managed to survive with some hilarious batting.
Giants Mumbai took on minnows Assam in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A fixture at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. Batting first, Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw was on song right from the word go, clearing the boundary and finding gaps with ease. By the end of six overs, he had already taken his team to a total of 80/1 and soon enough recorded his century off just 46 deliveries.
The youngster was clearly out for blood and seemed desperate to dispatch every ball beyond the boundary, a mindset that nearly made him pay in the 16th over. Facing spinner Roshan Alam who had been Assam’s pick of the bowlers, Shaw imposed his authority off the first delivery with a mammoth six. Deriving confidence from the shot, the 22-year-old stepped out again but a wily Alam read it and bowled way outside the wide marker. Caught in no man's land, Shaw outstretched to the maximum possible extent, managing to connect with the toe end of his bat. However, he nearly fell over in the process, left reeling on the ground on all fours beyond the limits of the pitch.
But Shaw was not completely safe yet. Aware of the run-out danger, the batter stumbled and scrambled before completing a full circle of desperation to return to his crease, but he did not stop there. Trying to retain his balance, Shaw's momentum kept him going as he ended up far up the ground before returning to his batting mark with a light jog. The internet was quick to come up with some hilarious reactions to the amusing incident.
Just Prithvi Shaw things
October 14, 2022
Support is rising for Prithvi Shaw
I don’t care drop anyone but get prithvi shaw in Indian team after the WC— KLR (@elementary_talk) October 14, 2022
Superrr!
Prithvi Shaw 🔥🔥🔥#prithvishaw— 𝙶𝙹 🇮🇳 ☮️ #𝙿𝚎𝚊𝚌𝚎 (@IAM000710) October 14, 2022
True!
Telling this again and again. If Prithvi Shaw isn't playing for India it's not his lose #prithvishaw #Cricket #CricketTwitter— Cricket Crazy 🇮🇳 (@CricketCrazy00) October 14, 2022
Record alert
Prithvi Shaw falls for 134 of 61 balls - the fourth-highest score in #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy history.— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) October 14, 2022
Highest individual scores in #SyedMushtaqAliT20:
147 - Shreyas Iyer
146* - Punit Bisht
137* - Mohammed Azharuddeen
134 - PRITHVI SHAW*
Superb innings
Well played Prithvi Shaw 🙌🙌#prithvishaw #smat2022— Rishu Raj 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (रिशु राज ❣️) (@virat_rohit_ind) October 14, 2022
Dawn of Shaw?
The Don 134(61) 😍#prithvishaw #smat2022— Hardy (@Cricsomaniac) October 14, 2022
LOL!
#syedmushtaqalitrophy2022 #prithvishaw— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) October 14, 2022
Dekh sab Prithvi Shaw ko Bhul Gaye the pic.twitter.com/I1hTHCUQr8
Could be true!
Undoubtedly Prithvi Shaw will be the Rohit Sharma's successor in T20Is as an opener..!!— Vishal. (@SportyVishal) October 14, 2022
Silencing critics
Today Prithvi Shaw has smashed 100 runs in 46 balls— Rockstar MK (@RockstarMK11) October 14, 2022
This is enough to tell you that why was he so much upset over his exclusion from Indian cricket team
Talented players have always been ignored by BCCI
This was the story that he uploaded when he was excluded from team blue pic.twitter.com/NNwRyr9Pr0
