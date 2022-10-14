NZ vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Haris Rauf’s scorching pace breaks Glenn Philips’ bat into pieces

Pakistan and New Zealand went up against each other in the tri-series final after the third participant Bangladesh lost all four group matches in the series. Batting first, the Black Caps got off to a blazing start, scoring 46/1 in the first five overs, and were on their way to posting a massive total. Haris Rauf was one of the major victims of the Kiwi onslaught, conceding 10 runs off his first over. Nevertheless, he was brought back into the attack to redeem himself in the last over of the powerplay.