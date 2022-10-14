NZ vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Haris Rauf’s scorching pace breaks Glenn Philips’ bat into pieces

Today at 4:03 PM
Traditionally in cricket, Pakistan have been boasting of having fierciest pacers in the mix and they always tend to make the batsmen’ lives difficult with blistering pace. Haris Rauf, in the tri-series final, bowled a pacey good length ball to Glenn Philips, which broke the latter’s bat into pieces.
Pakistan and New Zealand went up against each other in the tri-series final after the third participant Bangladesh lost all four group matches in the series. Batting first, the Black Caps got off to a blazing start, scoring 46/1 in the first five overs, and were on their way to posting a massive total. Haris Rauf was one of the major victims of the Kiwi onslaught, conceding 10 runs off his first over. Nevertheless, he was brought back into the attack to redeem himself in the last over of the powerplay.
The right-arm quick started off his second spell brilliantly, cleaning up Devon Conway on the second ball and bringing Glenn Phillips to the crease. The South Africa-born batter tried to keep the momentum going for his side with two runs off the first ball. However, Rauf had other plans, as he channelled all his fury into the next delivery. The ball pitched outside off stump and rushed towards Phillips, striking the toe of his bat.
The delivery had enough pace to break off a portion of Phillips’ bat as the ball went flying to the slip region. Phillips looked shocked initially before pointing towards the Kiwi dugout indicating he would require another willow to carry on. Twitterati, well aware that Rauf is among the fastest bowlers in the world at the moment, were quick to heap praise on the 28-year-old.
