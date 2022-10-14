 user tracker image
    NZ vs PAK | Twitter reacts to 'left handed' Kane Willamson turning into Sourav Ganguly

    Kane Williamson playing a left handed drive

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:28 PM

    Switch hits might have crept into mainstream cricket nowadays but once the stance is reversed, players always follow it up with a slog. But that would be completely against Kane Williamson’s nature as the Kiwi skipper played a pitch perfect cover drive that would make Sourav Ganguly proud. 

    Playing in the final of the tri series between hosts New Zealand and sub continental rivals Pakistan and Bangaldesh, it was the first two teams that battled it out for bragging rights. After being asked to bat first, New Zealand got off a great start scoring 51 off the powerplay. Despite losing three wickets, the hosts seemed comfortable as they managed to get to a score of 150/3 at the start of the death overs. 

    A major reason for that was the performace of Williamson, who had crossed the fifty run mark. While he looked like his vintage self, he still had another trick up his sleeve that would put a smile on any cricket fan’s face. On the second ball of the 16th over, the ever conventional Williamson decided to attack Shadab Khan by premeditating a reverse sweep. However, the Pakistan all rounder read the Kiwi’s mind and bowled a brilliant yorker down the leg side. Had it been any other batsman, Shadab would have gotten away with a priceless dot ball in the death but it was not to be. 

    Williamson realized he had been outfoxed by the Pakistan spinner but showed off his skills that make him of the greatest batsmen in world cricket. The 32-year old managed to drive the ball to ‘cover’ and managed to add another run to the total. Even though, the shot did not bear the same result as what is expected off a switch hit, fans on Twitter were quick to praise Williamson for his adaptability. 

