NZ vs PAK | Twitter reacts to ‘left handed’ Kane Willamson turning into Sourav Ganguly

Today at 2:28 PM
Switch hits might have crept into mainstream cricket nowadays but once the stance is reversed, players always follow it up with a slog. But that would be completely against Kane Williamson’s nature as the Kiwi skipper played a pitch perfect cover drive that would make Sourav Ganguly proud.
Playing in the final of the tri series between hosts New Zealand and sub continental rivals Pakistan and Bangaldesh, it was the first two teams that battled it out for bragging rights. After being asked to bat first, New Zealand got off a great start scoring 51 off the powerplay. Despite losing three wickets, the hosts seemed comfortable as they managed to get to a score of 150/3 at the start of the death overs.
A major reason for that was the performace of Williamson, who had crossed the fifty run mark. While he looked like his vintage self, he still had another trick up his sleeve that would put a smile on any cricket fan’s face. On the second ball of the 16th over, the ever conventional Williamson decided to attack Shadab Khan by premeditating a reverse sweep. However, the Pakistan all rounder read the Kiwi’s mind and bowled a brilliant yorker down the leg side. Had it been any other batsman, Shadab would have gotten away with a priceless dot ball in the death but it was not to be.
Williamson realized he had been outfoxed by the Pakistan spinner but showed off his skills that make him of the greatest batsmen in world cricket. The 32-year old managed to drive the ball to ‘cover’ and managed to add another run to the total. Even though, the shot did not bear the same result as what is expected off a switch hit, fans on Twitter were quick to praise Williamson for his adaptability.
Kane Williamson is a left hander now
October 14, 2022
Mr. Dependable
Kane Williamson in the last 3 tournament finals:— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 14, 2022
WTC - 49(177) & 52*(89) vs IND
2021 T20 WC - 85(48) vs AUS
Tri-series - 59(38) vs PAK
Aprreciation for the opponent!
Captain Kane Williamson — "Pakistan is a very strong side in T20." #T20WorldCup— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) October 14, 2022
He is love!
Kane Williamson is Love 🫶#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/KhE4UzV3Vy— Shanzay🇵🇰 (@dekheeenjiii) October 14, 2022
Banger!
Finally a wicket!! Shaddy boy takes the dangerous Kane Williamson out and good catch by Shan Masood!! #PAKvNZ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lsNRGj2yJs— Pakistan_Cric (@pak_cricketX) October 14, 2022
Kane loves to score big in finals
Kane Williamson's highest scores in his last 30 international innings:— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 14, 2022
85 v Australia (T20 WC Final)
59 v Pakistan (Triseries Final)
52* v India (WTC Final)
49 v India (WTC Final)#NZvPAK
Crazy
Kane Williamson in finals— Aadvik (@thecoolguy03) October 14, 2022
WTC 2021 final vs India - 49(177) & 52*(89)
WT20 final 2021 vs Australia : 85(48)
59(38) vs Pakistan ,tri series 2022 final (today)
The man of big stages - Kane Williamson ! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/t1aKRCXgqH
It's official guys
Kane Williamson can officially play as a left-handed batter.#NZvsPak— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) October 14, 2022
Gentleman
Although it’s against Pakistan but Kane Williamson hitting fifty is so pleasing… he is such a gentleman cricketer that you wish him success all the time… loveable character Kane! #PAKvsNZ— Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) October 14, 2022
Hitting form right before WC 2022
Kane Williamson : a good innings after ages 🥺🥺though i would have been convinced and would have preferred if it came in a Test or ODI but something is better then nothing, specially just before WorldT20, very good for his confidence 😍😍— Abhinandan (@Abhinandan6638) October 14, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kane Williamson
- Shadab Khan
- Sourav Ganguly
- New Zealand Tri Series
- New Zealand Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.