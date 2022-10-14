 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to overconfident Ben Stokes’ comical walking off leaving him embarrassed

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ben Stokes’ comical walking off leaves him embarrassed.

    (BCCI)

    AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to overconfident Ben Stokes’ comical walking off leaving him embarrassed

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:46 PM

    Despite playing for years, cricketers sometimes forget the basic principles of the game leading them to commit child-like errors. Ben Stokes was facing the last delivery of the innings and began to walk off after a slog, only for the ball to trickle down for a single leaving him embarrassed.

    The third and last T20I of the series between Australia and England was reduced to a 12 overs per side affair due to rain interruptions. England, batting first, finished with 112/2, as Jos Buttler starred with 65 off 41 balls. Supporting him at the other end was Ben Stokes towards the end of the innings, eventually finishing with 17 off 10. However, the all-rounder had assumed for a moment that number would be higher following a slog of the last ball of Glenn Maxwell, which led to amusing scenes at the Manuka Oval.

    Stokes stood and deliver a drive straight over the bowler's head and retained his pose for a moment, expecting the ball to go beyond the boundary. In fact, he soon began to return to the dressing room but seemed confused when Buttler urged him to run. It soon dawned upon Stokes that he did not time the ball properly and there was protection down at long-off. A laughing Stokes obliged his skipper and rushed to the other end, sliding on the ground. He turned back to go for a double, but it was too late for him.

    Buttler was well aware of the fact that two runs would not be possible and declined Stokes immediately. The English all-rounder had no awareness of where the ball was, however, and only just returned to his crease somehow before Maxwell dislodged the bail. 

    At this very moment, He knew he ...

    Hilarious

    So smart!

    Wolverine

    Gully cricket

    The only misfit?

    What was that?

    Finest 

    Agree with this?

    Good signs for England

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down