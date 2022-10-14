AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to overconfident Ben Stokes’ comical walking off leaving him embarrassed

Today at 4:46 PM
Despite playing for years, cricketers sometimes forget the basic principles of the game leading them to commit child-like errors. Ben Stokes was facing the last delivery of the innings and began to walk off after a slog, only for the ball to trickle down for a single leaving him embarrassed.
The third and last T20I of the series between Australia and England was reduced to a 12 overs per side affair due to rain interruptions. England, batting first, finished with 112/2, as Jos Buttler starred with 65 off 41 balls. Supporting him at the other end was Ben Stokes towards the end of the innings, eventually finishing with 17 off 10. However, the all-rounder had assumed for a moment that number would be higher following a slog of the last ball of Glenn Maxwell, which led to amusing scenes at the Manuka Oval.
Stokes stood and deliver a drive straight over the bowler's head and retained his pose for a moment, expecting the ball to go beyond the boundary. In fact, he soon began to return to the dressing room but seemed confused when Buttler urged him to run. It soon dawned upon Stokes that he did not time the ball properly and there was protection down at long-off. A laughing Stokes obliged his skipper and rushed to the other end, sliding on the ground. He turned back to go for a double, but it was too late for him.
Buttler was well aware of the fact that two runs would not be possible and declined Stokes immediately. The English all-rounder had no awareness of where the ball was, however, and only just returned to his crease somehow before Maxwell dislodged the bail.
Oh no Benjamin #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/IautaqnIsF— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 14, 2022
Ben Stokes thought it's a boundary, but quickly realised he was wrong. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UKepFAYSsE— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 14, 2022
So smart yet so dumb, So agile yet so lazy, So loved yet equally hated, Ben Stokes is cricket equivalent of Everything Everywhere All At Once! #AUSvENG #Stokes #Cricket #CricketTwitter— Monkey Baat (@dr_heiSANEberg) October 14, 2022
#AUSvENG— Yoboymdraza (@Yoboymdraza) October 14, 2022
Village Cricket 😂— Cricket Videos🏏 (@Crickket__Video) October 14, 2022
Ben Stokes 😂#AUSvENGpic.twitter.com/TqcjQ74T5b
Ben Stokes seems like the only misfit in England's T20 side..— Rantibaaz (@rantibaaz) October 14, 2022
Ben Stokes, what was thatttttt 🤔🤔🤔🤔 #AUSvENG— vineet jacob (@JacobVineet) October 14, 2022
Village cricket at its finest. If Ben Stokes can be caught out like this, there’s hope for us all 😂😂 https://t.co/84uV78Z7Ut— Stephen Jones (@SPJ91) October 14, 2022
Ben duckett >>> Ben stokes pic.twitter.com/zoTtVMRAdd— NOPE🚜🌾 (@gurmann__98) October 14, 2022
He only faced 10 balls but heartening signs for England of Ben Stokes finding more fluency with the bat— Tim Wigmore (@timwig) October 14, 2022
