AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts to overconfident Ben Stokes’ comical walking off leaving him embarrassed

Stokes stood and deliver a drive straight over the bowler's head and retained his pose for a moment, expecting the ball to go beyond the boundary. In fact, he soon began to return to the dressing room but seemed confused when Buttler urged him to run. It soon dawned upon Stokes that he did not time the ball properly and there was protection down at long-off. A laughing Stokes obliged his skipper and rushed to the other end, sliding on the ground. He turned back to go for a double, but it was too late for him.