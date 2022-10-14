WATCH | Sourav Ganguly’s witty banter on Roger Binny draws huge reaction from crowd

Today at 12:03 PM
As per recent reports, Sourav Ganguly is unlikely to have his second term as BCCI President, and Roger Binny is all set to succeed him in the role. However, if someone thinks there is no love lost between them, they would change their mind after hearing Ganguly’s humorous remark about Binny.
According to multiple reports, Sourav Ganguly is all set to be removed as BCCI President and will be replaced by Roger Binny, one of India's 1983 World Cup-winning members. Ganguly became the BCCI President in 2019 after working for four years at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in the same role. On Thursday, when asked about his reactions to recent reports regarding his administrative career, Ganguly replied he 'can't be an administrator forever" and that 'rejections' are part of life.
Despite everything negative happening around him, Ganguly, on Thursday, came up with witty banter on Binny, who is all set to succeed him at the BCCI. During a promotional event, Ganguly shared some of his fond memories of his playing days, as well as his commentary career with the audience. In between the interview, a video was shown on the big screen where he was on-air alongside his former teammate and current India head coach Rahul Dravid, and Harsha Bhogle. Dravid was jokingly saying that Ganguly wasn't fit enough to bowl consistent overs, and all three had a laugh on that matter.
When the trio had the conversation on air, Joe Root was batting for England in a Test match against India, for whom Stuart Binny, Roger's son was bowling. Right after the video clip ended, when the anchor was about to ask him a question, Ganguly interrupted him and, made a humorous remark with a smile, "By the way, that Binny is not Roger Binny. That's Stuart Binny."
The anchor, too, was quick to join the banter. "Very important point to make, especially on this day," he added.
The audience, too, enjoyed what they heard from Ganguly and laughed after he finished the statement.
