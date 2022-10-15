 user tracker image
    AUS vs ENG | Twitter criticizes Mitchell Starc for taking unnecessary dig at Deepti Sharma while warning Jos Buttler of mankading

    Mitchell Starc took an unnecessary dig at Deepti Sharma while warning Jos Buttler of mankading

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:32 PM

    Even though running out a non-striker for backing up is fine by the MCC, the cricketing world was split into two when Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean last month. Conversations around the incident have not stopped ever since and Mitchell Starc has become the latest player to add to it.

    Australia remained winless in the recently-concluded T20I series against England after the third T20I between the two sides in Canberra was washed out. The Aussies were 30/3 after 3.5 overs in a rain-marred contest, chasing 130 in their allotted 12 overs. 

    Significant credit for that commendable target belonged to the visiting skipper Jos Buttler as he remained unbeaten on 65 off 41 balls, lacing his knock with seven fours and one six. However, his stay at the crease may have been cut short drastically considering what went down in the fifth over of England’s innings.

    Mitchell Starc pitched the fourth ball of the over close to the stumps and found the inside edge of Dawid Malan’s willow to register a rare dot ball. While returning to his bowling mark after collecting the ball, Starc pointed to the non-strikers’ crease where Buttler was standing. 

    Believing that Buttler left the crease before he had bowled the previous delivery, the Aussie talisman remarked, “I'm not Deepti, so I won't do it. But that doesn't mean you can leave early.” The opener was not one to back and replied with a confident “I don’t think I did,” as the tension in the game between cricket’s oldest rivals became palpable.

    Twitterati pointed out that there was no reason for Starc to take Deepti’s name while warning Buttler for leaving the non-striker’s end early, causing the Aussie pacer to come under heavy flak for his comments.

