    T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s epic response after support staff shouts ‘your time is up’

    Virat Kohli made an epic response after support staff shouts ‘your time is up’

    (BCCI)

    T20 World Cup | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's epic response after support staff shouts 'your time is up'

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:52 PM

    Cricketers’ relentless dedication to improving their skills every day is what separates the greats from the average players. Virat Kohli ranks among the game’s most legendary players of all time, and his constant focus at the nets ahead of the World Cup clearly portrays that he is not done yet.

    Despite aggregating more than 24,000 international runs, Virat Kohli’s hunger to take the center stage at the coming T20 World Cup has not seemingly reduced at all. After a forgettable World Cup last year in the UAE under his leadership, Kohli will be keen to make an impact for India in the forthcoming mega event in Australia.

    To make good things happen on the field, Kohli has been practicing continuously ever since coming to Australia earlier this month. In a recent video that surfaced on the internet, the talismanic batter was seen batting in the nets. A few moments later, a member of India’s support staff, knowing Kohli’s batting practice time is over, told him, “Virat your time's up.”

    Kohli, however, seemed to have no hurry to leave the nets and replied that whenever the next batter, which in this case was Deepak Hooda, comes in, he will leave. "Hooda ayega, toh mein chala jaunga (When Hooda comes, I will leave),” the 33-year-old responded.

    Kohli then simply continued to practice in the nets to sharpen his batting skills. The internet was quick to heap praise on the former India skipper for putting in the hard yards.

    Not to forget, Kohli did not bat for India in both of their recent warm-up matches against Western Australia XI.

