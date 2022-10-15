WBBL | Twitter reacts as Deandra Dottin produces cricket's highest IQ play with incredible football skills to almost earn wicket

Today at 11:19 AM
When cricketers use the full potential of their brains, they can pull off miracles that would make any fan doff their hats off in appreciation. Deandra Dottin on Saturday applied her footballing skills in a unique way in the WBBL to nearly pull off perhaps the most intelligent play in cricket ever.
The Women's Big Bash League is where all the greatest female cricketers in the world converge to produce some of the most spectacular games in the whole calendar year, making it a much-anticipated event. Deandra Dottin on Saturday reminded everyone exactly why the tournament is such a celebration of the sport with some absurd thinking that almost paid off with a sensational wicket.
Playing for the Adelaide Strikers, Dottin was handed the ball in the sixth over with Sydney Sixers' Suzie Bates on strike. The Kiwi's opening partner Alyssa Healy had departed early, bringing Elysse Perry to the crease and the score at the start of the penultimate over in the powerplay read 24/1. Bates had been struggling to accelerate, reeling on 12 off 18 deliveries and immediately went after the new bowler to impose authority.
Dottin bowled a fullish delivery outside off provoking Bates to get down on her knee and smack the ball down the pitch. However, she did not time it well but the ball didn't acquire much elevation either, making it seem it would land safely ahead of the Caribbean pacer. But Dottin had an ace up her sleeve few could have expected. The veteran, channelling her 15 years of cricketing experience, simply turned her foot towards the incoming ball to make sure it hits her instep and floats up in the air once again, trying to direct it towards short mid-on.
The bowler yelled catch immediately after her high intelligence play, confirming the event was no co-incidence, but the ball ended up striking Perry at the non-striker's end and ending up on the ground harmlessly. The internet had its mind blown at the awareness shown by Dottin and quickly took to social media to express their amusement.
Introducing Deandra Dottin, who seemingly does not feel pain?! 😶#WBBL08 pic.twitter.com/zDGfBSizIF— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 15, 2022
Ouch that would have hurt for Dottin. Bates almost ran out Pez in the non-striker’s end as a result of the ricochet. #wbbl08 😂— Nadine (@nlm78) October 15, 2022
Dottin getting some movement— Deactivating In 7 days (@tiredofidiocity) October 15, 2022
Adelaide Strikers Women v Sydney Sixers Women 8 * #Cricket— Rob (@mysportscores) October 15, 2022
Deandra Dottin when the ball is hit anywhere in the circle #WBBL08 #StrikeShow pic.twitter.com/YLap7XWNoS— Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) October 15, 2022
Congratulations Deandra 💙 #WBBL08 #StrikeShow pic.twitter.com/IYdzcQi9RS— Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) October 15, 2022
Dottin, Amanda & Laura playing today so Adelaide imo— • (@GerrarderaV2) October 15, 2022
We're having a bowl against the Sixers in Mackay and here's our first XI of the season 💪— Adelaide Strikers Fans (@StrikersBBLFans) October 15, 2022
Deandra Dottin debuts in blue and we're just forty minutes away from the first ball of our #WBBL08 campaign! #StrikeShow pic.twitter.com/sSIOy6CATI
i have no trust in dottin..sadly she will bowl 4 overs now..bates wkt need— Gauti (@Tradergautam) October 15, 2022
Dottin become full time bowler in league not for west indies team #WBBL08— Jolly (@tradetowin100) October 15, 2022
