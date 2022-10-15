WBBL | Twitter reacts as Deandra Dottin produces cricket's highest IQ play with incredible football skills to almost earn wicket

Dottin bowled a fullish delivery outside off provoking Bates to get down on her knee and smack the ball down the pitch. However, she did not time it well but the ball didn't acquire much elevation either, making it seem it would land safely ahead of the Caribbean pacer. But Dottin had an ace up her sleeve few could have expected. The veteran, channelling her 15 years of cricketing experience, simply turned her foot towards the incoming ball to make sure it hits her instep and floats up in the air once again, trying to direct it towards short mid-on.