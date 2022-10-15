Women’s Asia Cup Final | Twitter reacts as Richa Ghosh turns into prime MS Dhoni to save freakishly low ball

Even in the difficult conditions, an incident in the 12th over during Sri Lanka’s innings helped showcase Richa Ghosh’s incredible skills with the gloves. The fourth ball of that over, bowled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad, was pitched at good length around the leg stump. Preparing a pull, Ranasinghe was in for a shock as the ball hardly rose over her feet while spinning viciously down the leg side. In fact, it bounced twice on the pitch and seemed destined to run away for four, only if not for Ghosh’s intervention.