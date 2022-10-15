 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Women’s Asia Cup Final | Twitter reacts as Richa Ghosh turns into prime MS Dhoni to save freakishly low ball

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Richa Ghosh was sensational with the gloves in the Asia Cup Final against Sri Lanka

    (BCCI Women)

    Women’s Asia Cup Final | Twitter reacts as Richa Ghosh turns into prime MS Dhoni to save freakishly low ball

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:46 PM

    Wicket-keeping is an underrated skill in cricket and it can take players decades to master the art. Indian prodigy Richa Ghosh seems to already be on the path to greatness, as she proved with a breathtaking save using her extended leg after a ball stayed extremely low, much like MS Dhoni of yore.

    India are firmly on top in the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Saturday, restricting them to a paltry 65/9 in their 20 overs. A major contributing factor to the Lionesses’ dismal batting performance was the condition of the pitch in play at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Extremely dry and dusty, the ball was spinning to no ends and randomly stayed low on several instances during the match.

    Even in the difficult conditions, an incident in the 12th over during Sri Lanka’s innings helped showcase Richa Ghosh’s incredible skills with the gloves. The fourth ball of that over, bowled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad, was pitched at good length around the leg stump. Preparing a pull, Ranasinghe was in for a shock as the ball hardly rose over her feet while spinning viciously down the leg side. In fact, it bounced twice on the pitch and seemed destined to run away for four, only if not for Ghosh’s intervention.

    Ghosh, aged 19, was already moving towards leg as the ball approached her and then extended her right leg to the utmost, almost reaching the edge of the pitch. It innocuously struck the instep of her feet and limited the damage to just a wide, effectively saving the team four runs. The internet was quick to draw comparisons with MS Dhoni and his trademark saves with a trailing leg, taking to social media to express their appreciation for Richa Ghosh.

    Cracks Exposed

    Turn that!

    Beautiful.

    Half century at least

    Asia queens

    Fixed!

    That's playing with fire!

    Spiny spiny!

    Oops!

    Let them score a bit.

    Want Ind vs Pak!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down