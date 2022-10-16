ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Ben Shikongo devastated despite rare achievement to send Sri Lanka into tailspin

The right-arm quick was immediately on the money with a yorker, and then decided to wreak complete havoc with the ensuing deliveries. Delivering to Pathum Nissanka, a length ball on off tempted the opener to clear the infield but the Namibians had a mid-off perfectly in place for the miscue, earning them a crucial wicket. In came Danushka Gunathilaka next, but not for long. A good length delivery drew the batsman forward in defence but it angled away ever so slightly, catching the faintest of outside edges and safely lodging itself in Zane GReen's gloves. The entire bowling side erupted in jubilation and ran around in a spirited manner, unable to believe what was unfolding in the middle.