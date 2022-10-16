 user tracker image
    Maheesh Theekshana pulled out the big celebration after sending back David Wiese for a duck

    (ICC)

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Maheesh Theekshana 'shoots dagger' into Namibia's heart with epic sendoff for David Wiese

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:10 AM

    Some cricketers are simply born for the limelight as they thrive on the big stage under pressure and enthral audiences in one way or another. Maheesh Theekshana capped off his brilliant outing against Namibia with David Wiese's wicket and added salt to the opposition's wounds with an epic sendoff.

    Sri Lanka were the firm favourites heading into the World T20 opening encounter against Namibia in Geelong on Sunday and so far have more than lived up to expectations, having the African outfit in all sorts of trouble. Mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana opened the bowling for the islanders and immediately set the tone with a tidy first over, putting pressure on Namibia from the word go. The Associate nation kept losing wickets at regular intervals and by the time Theekshana returned to bowl his final over, Namibia were already down to 91/5 after 14 overs.

    Nevertheless, the batting side still had hopes of redemption considering their most successful batter David Wiese had arrived to the crease and had a history of big hitting against the world's best bowlers across franchise leagues around the world. Alas, he was no match for the high-flying spinner though. Facing his first delivery of the match on the second ball of the over, Wiese tried to cut a length ball shaping away from him. However, all he could muster was a faint outside edge causing Theekshana to wheel away in celebration without even bothering to wait for the umpire's decision.

    Once the finger did go up, the 22-year-old went down on one knee and emulated the shooting of an arrow towards the sky. The gesture acted as a symbolic dagger into the hearts of the Namibian fans as well given their talismanic all-rounder had departed for a golden duck, with even the review doing him no favours. The internet was quick to heap praise on Maheesh's efforts of 4-0-23-1 and his constant efforts to entertain crowds with and without the ball.  

