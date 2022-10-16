,ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Maheesh Theekshana 'shoots dagger' into Namibia's heart with epic sendoff for David Wiese

Nevertheless, the batting side still had hopes of redemption considering their most successful batter David Wiese had arrived to the crease and had a history of big hitting against the world's best bowlers across franchise leagues around the world. Alas, he was no match for the high-flying spinner though. Facing his first delivery of the match on the second ball of the over, Wiese tried to cut a length ball shaping away from him. However, all he could muster was a faint outside edge causing Theekshana to wheel away in celebration without even bothering to wait for the umpire's decision.