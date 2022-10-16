ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka's unintentional dummy causes chaotic run-out to leave Namibian batsman in splits

Sri Lanka suffered a late onslaught against Namibia in the first game of the ICC World T20 2022 in Geelong on Sunday as the African outfit ended on 163/7. The par score was mainly due to sublime knocks by JJ Smit and Jan Frylinck at the back end of the innings, as the latter particularly impressed with a flamboyant 44 off just 28 deliveries. The veteran's intent to quickly rack up runs was evident right from the word go and he kept up his desire till the last ball of the innings as well, when he eventually suffered a hilarious end to his innings.