ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka's unintentional dummy causes chaotic run-out to leave Namibian batsman in splits

Some events on the cricket field force a laugh from everyone no matter what, including the victim of the incident. Jan Frylinck suffered a non-conventional run-out on Sunday after the ball unexpectedly came to his end but he was quick to appreciate the humour of the occurrence with a hearty laugh.
Sri Lanka suffered a late onslaught against Namibia in the first game of the ICC World T20 2022 in Geelong on Sunday as the African outfit ended on 163/7. The par score was mainly due to sublime knocks by JJ Smit and Jan Frylinck at the back end of the innings, as the latter particularly impressed with a flamboyant 44 off just 28 deliveries. The veteran's intent to quickly rack up runs was evident right from the word go and he kept up his desire till the last ball of the innings as well, when he eventually suffered a hilarious end to his innings.
Facing Dushmantha Chameera, Frylinck drove a fullish ball hard towards long off and sprinted for two. Smit on the other end obliged and was headed towards the danger end with Danushka Gunathilaka collecting the ball sharply and slinging it towards the stumps on the bowler's end. However, Chameera failed to get his hands to the scorching throw as it sailed past him down the pitch. Frylinck, who until then had seemed safe, was suddenly thrown into the deep end as the ball raced to keeper Kusal Mendis' hands who dislodged the bails in a jiffy.
Replays showed Frylinck was well short of his crease, as was expected given he had eased off when the throw was not targeted towards him. However, instead of being bitter at the unfortunate dismissal, Frylinck immediately broke out into a hearty laugh as he walked back towards the pavilion, well aware of how amusing the run-out was. The internet was full of praise for Frylinck and Namibia's overall efforts with the bat, taking to social media to express the same.
Smit and Frylinck fried them at the end 😂— Noyan 🦁🦁🦁 (@Irr_Baya) October 16, 2022
T20 CRICKET WORLD CUP— 🇬🇧🇺🇦 VWH Portsmouth | Solidarity with Ukraine (@VWHPortsmouth) October 16, 2022
🇱🇰 Sri Lanka vs 🇳🇦 Namibia
Jan Frylinck (44 runs scored)
Run Out (Danishka)
FALL OF WICKET
NAM 163 - 7
20.0 overs
Image Credits: Fox Sports 501 (Cricket) pic.twitter.com/3nlgif0NFn
Namibia has definitely exceeded the expectation and have put a competitive total for SL to chase.— Vidit Chauhan #Sidheart (@vidit2022) October 16, 2022
Last 6 overs 71 runs superb flourish in death overs from Namibian batsman.
Can Namibia bowlers create an upset?#NAMvsSL#ICCT20WorldCup2022 #ICCT20WorldCup
Good target set by Namibia 🥰🔥— HAMZA (@HamzaMalik496) October 16, 2022
Excellent finish by Smit and frylinck in the end. #ICCT20WorldCup | #NamvsSl
Take a note for the reason ("less-standard" or "one-sided"), Associates are not given more opportunities in World Cups. #Namibia 163 vs Former #T20WorldCup Champions #SriLanka in the opening game, even if they lose (let's see to that). #NAMvsSL— Czarsportz Global - Associate Cricket World (@Emerging_96) October 16, 2022
Nice to watch today's Smit & Frylinck batting.— شیخ علی شان اسلم (@SASAtheRealMan) October 16, 2022
Namibia has put a competitive total for SL to chase 164.
Last 6 overs 71 runs superb.
Best of luck Namibia.#T20WC2022 #NAMvsSL
Superb display of batting from JJ Smit and Frylinck— Adnan Niazi (@AdnanNiazi65) October 16, 2022
This game is going to be a very thrilling Finish #T20WC2022 #T20WorldCup2022 #NAMvsSL
Namibia played really well with fewer boundaries but on a bigger ground they managed to score with single double and took their score to 163-7. Great batting👏🏽 #T20WorldCup2022 #namvssl #slvsnam— Rayhamwadud2004 (@rayhamwadud2004) October 16, 2022
Namibia finish on 163 - courtesy scoring 68 runs off the last five overs! On a two-paced track, Namibia lost three wickets inside the powerplay#T20WorldCup2022 #NAMvsSL #SLvNAM #T20WC2022— 💲u💲indhran (@Susindhran3) October 16, 2022
