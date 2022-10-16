ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Bas de Leede recreating Mitchell Starc's legendary inswinging yorker to perfection

Today at 3:28 PM
There are few views in cricket more satisfying than watching the perfect toe crusher distort the batsmen in all sorts of ways while the stumps go flying. Bas de Leede produced a pacer's dream delivery on Sunday with a viciously moving yorker to cap off a stunning over comprising three wickets.
Netherlands put on a clinical bowling display in Geelong on Sunday to put the United Arab Emirates under severe pressure in their World T20 opener. The Asian contingent never got going with the bat despite saving up their wickets, reeling at 103/4 with two overs to go. However, just as they tried to conjure a powerful finish to the innings, de Leede delivered a dream over to ensure the Dutch maintain the upper hand.
He started off with a well-executed slower delivery dazzling UAE's standout batter Vriitya Aravind who ended up skying the ball for an easy catch. Two balls later, it was the length delivery that did the trick for the 22-year-old pacer on the sticky Victorian pitch, with Basil Hameed lobbing the white rock straight to Roelof van der Werme at the edge of the ring. However, the youngster kept his best for the final ball of his spell, producing magic under the Australian night sky to lodge his name in the history books.
UAE skipper CP Rizwan shuffled across the crease to try and target the shorter boundary on the leg side but had no idea of what was to come. Bas' delivery started on the off stump before shaping inwards sharply in the air, pitching almost behind Rizwan's leg and plucking the off stump in cinematic fashion. The batter was viciously yorked by the delivery and almost fell over as de Leede broke out a wide grin to commemorate the iconic delivery, eerily similar to Mitchell Starc's phenom against Ben Stokes at the 2019 ICC World Cup.
He eventually ended up with just three runs and as many wickets in the penultimate over of the innings but it was truly the yorker that stole all the limelight and had the internet shower praises on the upcoming fast bowler.
That's called a perfect one!
October 16, 2022
Just amazing
Amazing yorker by De Leede #NEDvsUAE— Vivek Krishna (@vivekkrishna317) October 16, 2022
Leading from the front
What glovework by Netherland's captain and wicketkeeper too— Vivek Krishna (@vivekkrishna317) October 16, 2022
Lightning fast #NEDvsUAE
Sad
Uae played really poor cricket without any *intent let's see how they bowls#UAEvsNED #T20WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCup— Mohamed Ghouse (@Mohamed87025812) October 16, 2022
Impressive
Very impressive bowling display by Netherlands bowler🔥🔥🔥#T20WorldCup #UAEvsNED— IamKau (@IamKau1) October 16, 2022
Is that enough
Guess what @SteelyDan66, UAE just finished their innings on your Fav Nelson😅— Salman Hassan (@iSalmanHassan) October 16, 2022
112 to win for Netherlands#UAEvsNED #NEDvUAE #T20WC2022 #T20WorldCup
Let's see
Netherlands need 112 more runs to win. #UAEvsNED #T20WorldCup— Resanth. (@Cric_Resanth) October 16, 2022
All round performance
Thats some good bowling and fielding #UAEvsNED— Sanu. (@beingsleepyhead) October 16, 2022
Ha ha
More entertaining to watch rookies play. #UAEvsNED— 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕪𝕋𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕣 (@chemingineer) October 16, 2022
What's up with UAE
watching UAE's last 5 overs#UAEvsNED #NEDvUAE #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/ea4Q5athsZ— Rhea Seehorn Stan Account (@cool_mbs) October 16, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.