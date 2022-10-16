ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Bas de Leede recreating Mitchell Starc's legendary inswinging yorker to perfection

UAE skipper CP Rizwan shuffled across the crease to try and target the shorter boundary on the leg side but had no idea of what was to come. Bas' delivery started on the off stump before shaping inwards sharply in the air, pitching almost behind Rizwan's leg and plucking the off stump in cinematic fashion. The batter was viciously yorked by the delivery and almost fell over as de Leede broke out a wide grin to commemorate the iconic delivery, eerily similar to Mitchell Starc's phenom against Ben Stokes at the 2019 ICC World Cup.