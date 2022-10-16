 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Bas de Leede recreating Mitchell Starc's legendary inswinging yorker to perfection

    Bas de Leede's sensational efforts restricted UAE to a paltry 111/8 after 20 overs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:28 PM

    There are few views in cricket more satisfying than watching the perfect toe crusher distort the batsmen in all sorts of ways while the stumps go flying. Bas de Leede produced a pacer's dream delivery on Sunday with a viciously moving yorker to cap off a stunning over comprising three wickets.

    Netherlands put on a clinical bowling display in Geelong on Sunday to put the United Arab Emirates under severe pressure in their World T20 opener. The Asian contingent never got going with the bat despite saving up their wickets, reeling at 103/4 with two overs to go. However, just as they tried to conjure a powerful finish to the innings, de Leede delivered a dream over to ensure the Dutch maintain the upper hand.

    He started off with a well-executed slower delivery dazzling UAE's standout batter Vriitya Aravind who ended up skying the ball for an easy catch. Two balls later, it was the length delivery that did the trick for the 22-year-old pacer on the sticky Victorian pitch, with Basil Hameed lobbing the white rock straight to Roelof van der Werme at the edge of the ring. However, the youngster kept his best for the final ball of his spell, producing magic under the Australian night sky to lodge his name in the history books.

    UAE skipper CP Rizwan shuffled across the crease to try and target the shorter boundary on the leg side but had no idea of what was to come. Bas' delivery started on the off stump before shaping inwards sharply in the air, pitching almost behind Rizwan's leg and plucking the off stump in cinematic fashion. The batter was viciously yorked by the delivery and almost fell over as de Leede broke out a wide grin to commemorate the iconic delivery, eerily similar to Mitchell Starc's phenom against Ben Stokes at the 2019 ICC World Cup.

    He eventually ended up with just three runs and as many wickets in the penultimate over of the innings but it was truly the yorker that stole all the limelight and had the internet shower praises on the upcoming fast bowler.

