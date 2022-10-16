ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Netherland eking out three-wicket victory over the UAE in low-scoring thriller

Today at 5:20 PM
The Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates produced the greatest advertisement ever for associate cricket on Sunday with an edge-of-the-seat thriller that went right down to the last over. After posting a low score, the UAE put on a valiant defensive effort but just could not hold on in the end.
The first day of cricket at the ICC World T20 2022 could hardly have been better with both games producing exhilarating results. After Namibia had spectacularly upset Sri Lanka earlier in the day, the Netherlands and UAE's rollercoaster affair at the Geelong stadium saw the former come away with a narrow victory despite being the firm favourites after the first innings.
No UAE batter got going at any stage, even though opener Muhammad Waseem anchored along for a substantial period to register a score of 41 from 47 deliveries. Bas de Leede was the headline act with the ball as a sensational 19th over saw him come away with three wickets while giving away just three runs as well, ensuring the Asian side is restricted to a paltry 11.7. In response, the Dutch kicked things off with a bang as Vikramjit Singh found the boundary multiple times indicating an easy victory for the Men in Orange.
However, things turned around quickly after both he and Max O'Dowd had fallen by the sixth over, even though the run rate was well over run-a-ball. Junaid Siddiqui somehow generated a sensational swing in the 14th over to claim two scalps, as the Europeans crumbled to 76/6, and should have had a third were it not for a dropped sitter. Thereon, the match kept swinging back and forth and the previously immaterial required run rate suddenly became the highlight.
Eventually, a captain's knock from Scott Edward and a spirited effort from spinner Tim Pringle stabilized affairs but the latter's dismissal in the 19th over for 15(16) meant the encounter again stood in the balance. With six required off the last over, the match seemed destined for a super over but Logan van Beek held his nerve alongside his skipper to take them to a famous three-wicket victory of the second last ball of the innings. The internet was at the edge of its seat the entire team but somehow managed to express all sorts of emotions on social media through clipped fingernails and sweaty palms.
