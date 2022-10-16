WATCH | Rohit Sharma amazed by 11-year-old's smooth runup, asks to face him in nets

Today at 2:15 PM
There are many across the world who want to bowl to Rohit Sharma at least once, but if the invitation comes directly from the batsman, it becomes a different feeling altogether. After watching an 11-year-old named Drushil Chauhan bowling smoothly at the WACA, Rohit asked him to come to the nets.
India are currently putting in the hard yards in the nets ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan, set to be played on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Just ahead of their practice session in Perth, an 11-year-old boy took all the limelight with his bowling action when the kids were set to leave the ground.
It was Rohit Sharma who first identified him among the other kids in the stadium. In fact, Rohit was so impressed by his run-up and action that the skipper directly asked the boy to bowl to him in the nets. In a video shared by the BCCI, Rohit was facing his deliveries gently, and after finishing the session, the Indian skipper asked: “You stay in Perth; how are you going to play for India?”
The reply from the kid, named Drushil Chauhan, came soon after: "I am going to go to India when I’ll be good enough.”
It was a wholesome video narrated by Team India’s video analyst Hari Prasad Mohan.
“We arrived at the WACA for a practice session, kids were wrapping up their morning event. As soon as we entered our dressing room, we were able to see 100-odd kids playing and enjoying cricket. There was one kid who caught everyone’s eye and Rohit was the first one to identify the kid after watching him, the two-three balls he bowled, everyone was amazed by his smooth run-up and how naturally talented he was,” said Hari Mohan in the video.
“Rohit went out of the dressing room and asked the kid to bowl a few more balls. Rohit Sharma invited him to bowl; it was a great sight to see. It was a memorable moment for the kid when he got to bowl to the Indian captain."
Here's the video:
