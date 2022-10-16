WATCH | Rohit Sharma amazed by 11-year-old's smooth runup, asks to face him in nets

“We arrived at the WACA for a practice session, kids were wrapping up their morning event. As soon as we entered our dressing room, we were able to see 100-odd kids playing and enjoying cricket. There was one kid who caught everyone’s eye and Rohit was the first one to identify the kid after watching him, the two-three balls he bowled, everyone was amazed by his smooth run-up and how naturally talented he was,” said Hari Mohan in the video.