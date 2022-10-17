ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as SKY's dismissal to 'thickest edge' ever leaves Kane Richardson blushing with embarrassment

Today at 12:12 PM
It is not rare for batsmen to lose wickets to terrible deliveries in T20s but sometimes incidents can be so ridiculous that even the bowler is left embarrassed by his success. After a tempting full toss got rid of Suryakumar Yadav in a highly unique way, Kane Richardson could not help but blush.
India got some much-needed batting practice on Australian pitches against the hosts' stellar bowling lineup in Brisbane in a World T20 warm-up fixture on Monday. After KL Rahul's early blitz, it was Suryakuamr Yadav that stole the show with yet another quick half-century, helping India post a total of 186/7. The Men in Blue seem a few runs short of the par score and even though they seemed destined to add a few more to their tally, the bizarre dismissal of Yadav in the last over prevented them from going gung-ho at the end.
In tremendous form having six boundaries and a maximum already, SKY was on the lookout for any chance to clear the fence and got the perfect opportunity served to him on a platter on the fourth delivery of the 20th over. Kane Richardson bowled a slow full toss above ankle length which seemed like easy pickings for the World's second-ranked batter. However, Yadav was deceived by the change of pace and had executed his flick towards square leg already before the ball got anyway near him. In the end, the white rock hit the bottom edge of his willow, even as the face of Yadav's bat still faced the leg side, and looped up to almost hang in the air.
The ball ended up lodging itself straight into Richardson's hand, who immediately covered his face with his hand and broke out in an embarrassing laugh. The 32-year-old batter joined in as well during his walk back to the pavilion, aware of how amusing the wicket was to the players and the spectators. The internet was left in splits at the uniqueness of the incident and took to social media to express their thoughts.
