ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as SKY's dismissal to 'thickest edge' ever leaves Kane Richardson blushing with embarrassment

In tremendous form having six boundaries and a maximum already, SKY was on the lookout for any chance to clear the fence and got the perfect opportunity served to him on a platter on the fourth delivery of the 20th over. Kane Richardson bowled a slow full toss above ankle length which seemed like easy pickings for the World's second-ranked batter. However, Yadav was deceived by the change of pace and had executed his flick towards square leg already before the ball got anyway near him. In the end, the white rock hit the bottom edge of his willow, even as the face of Yadav's bat still faced the leg side, and looped up to almost hang in the air.