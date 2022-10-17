ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli turning into prime Jhonty Rhodes twice to save India from jaws of defeat

Chasing 187, Australia were cruising on the back of skipper Aaron Finch's half-century and a rapid cameo at the start by Mitchell Marsh. Even though the former departed on the first ball of the penultimate over, by then the Aussies only needed 17 from 11 deliveries with the dangerous Tim David on the pitch alongside Josh Inglis. The latter tried to get his teammate on strike with a push to midwicket but made the dangerous choice of taking on the extremely agile Virat Kohli. The former skipper darted to his right at rapid speed before picking up the ball with one arm and slinging it towards the stumps in one smooth motion. The ball travelled at knots to hit the stumps on the full despite being thrown from almost 90 degrees as Kohli went down to the floor in the background in momentum, catching David well short of the crease.