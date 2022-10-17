ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli turning into prime Jhonty Rhodes twice to save India from jaws of defeat

Today at 1:32 PM
Matchwinners always find some way or the other to turn the tide of a game, especially in crunch moments when their team desperately requires something special. Virat Kohli on Monday produced a sensational run-out and followed it up with a wild catch just two balls later to secure India victory.
India's fielding has been under the scanner recently with more than a few subpar performances of late. However, Virat Kohli put all those doubts aside on an individual level with two moments of brilliance that completely flipped the script of the warm-up game against Australia in Brisbane on Monday.
Chasing 187, Australia were cruising on the back of skipper Aaron Finch's half-century and a rapid cameo at the start by Mitchell Marsh. Even though the former departed on the first ball of the penultimate over, by then the Aussies only needed 17 from 11 deliveries with the dangerous Tim David on the pitch alongside Josh Inglis. The latter tried to get his teammate on strike with a push to midwicket but made the dangerous choice of taking on the extremely agile Virat Kohli. The former skipper darted to his right at rapid speed before picking up the ball with one arm and slinging it towards the stumps in one smooth motion. The ball travelled at knots to hit the stumps on the full despite being thrown from almost 90 degrees as Kohli went down to the floor in the background in momentum, catching David well short of the crease.
However, the talisman was not yet done. Off the final four balls, the hosts needed seven for victory and Pat Cummins went for glory off a full delivery from Mohammed Shami. The ball seemed to be sailing over a backtracking Virat Kohli at long-on but the 33-year-old stuck a hand up out of nowhere and grabbed the ball from thin air, completing a spectacular catch. Cummins, in disbelief, could not help but crack a wry smile at the sheer genius of his counterpart as he walked back to the pavilion. The internet went into overdrive with Virat Kohli providing two defining moments of the game worthy of making any highlight reel and took to social media to heap praise on India's X-factor.
October 17, 2022
Virat Kohli's throw 💉 pic.twitter.com/r87KbICHkD— Anjali Sharma (@Anjali_vk_18) October 17, 2022
What a throw KOHLIII. Virat Kohli is India's best fielder in this squad rn— A (@_shortarmjab_) October 17, 2022
You can't keep Virat Kohli out of the game for long! What a throw, what a run out! pic.twitter.com/WnxXKt5EKJ— KH SAKIB 🇧🇩 (@Crickettalkss) October 17, 2022
Virat kohli throw & run out ❤️#viratkohli #INDvsAUS #Cricket #virat pic.twitter.com/s11riBWwqM— 𓆩♡𓆪 (@husain_v18) October 17, 2022
what a throw from kohli 😍😍#viratkohli #INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/RIXe8EBHPj— Rahul♦️ Virat (@mani_muzic) October 17, 2022
What a Throw 🔥👌#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/GV9WmxiLnO— ALAN 💫 (@Kohli_153) October 17, 2022
Virat Kohli sensational throw to Run Tim David out..— CricketWala (@HarshCh06738892) October 17, 2022
What a throw from Kohli, diving, on the air and gets Tim David.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 17, 2022
Kohli to his haters after that Masterpiece throw 🤤 pic.twitter.com/6klED3bGcF— Anubhav K😈🇮🇳 (@Anubhav_Memerz) October 17, 2022
