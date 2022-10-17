Internet reacts as India humbles Australia by six runs in thrilling warm-up encounter

Going into the T20 World Cup, India have been struggling with their death bowling. However, their latest result and the performance by their bowling unit against Australia will make captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid very proud. Defending a target of 187, India beat Australia by six runs in a contest that boiled down to the last over. Aaron Finch was leading the charge for the hosts but his dismissal after a knock of 76 runs by Harshal Patel turned the game on top of its head. Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket taker for the Indian team taking three wickets and defending 11 runs successfully in his solitary 20th over.