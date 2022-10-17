Internet reacts as India humbles Australia by six runs in thrilling warm-up encounter

Today at 1:41 PM
India have made a sensational start to their World Cup campaign with a six-run victory against Australia in the warm-up game courtesy of a clinical bowling performance. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav contributed with fifties while Mohammed Shami excelled in his solitary over with three scalps.
Going into the T20 World Cup, India have been struggling with their death bowling. However, their latest result and the performance by their bowling unit against Australia will make captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid very proud. Defending a target of 187, India beat Australia by six runs in a contest that boiled down to the last over. Aaron Finch was leading the charge for the hosts but his dismissal after a knock of 76 runs by Harshal Patel turned the game on top of its head. Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket taker for the Indian team taking three wickets and defending 11 runs successfully in his solitary 20th over.
Earlier in the match, KL Rahul showcased the attacking side of his game, blitzing 57 runs from 33 balls laced with six boundaries and three maximums. Suryakumar Yadav continued his red-hot form with a knock of 50 runs from 33 balls and the duo helped the visitors post a total of 186/7. Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for Australia taking four wickets in his spell.
What an over from the Legend Mohammed Shami🔥🔥
Mohammed Shami bowled a world class 20th over. Just brilliant how accurate he was with his bowling, great signs for India ahead of the group matches.— Syed Aamir Quadri (@aamir28_) October 17, 2022
2,2,W,W,W,W by Shami in the 20th over while defending 11 runs.#INDvsAUS #Shami pic.twitter.com/IoZcOuwOQ2
Big win for India!
Mohammed Shami. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Vishakan Soundararajan (@Vishak_Sound) October 17, 2022
Evlo fire venaalum udlaam ⚡
Class has been delivered!
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both are happy, the way Mohammed Shami bowled in 20th over against Australia. pic.twitter.com/vlFvQS9Fzy— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 17, 2022
Sheer carnage!
Mohammed Shami on fire in last over. 🥺— Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) October 17, 2022
Just dominated!
Bringing on Mohammed Shami for one over.. and he does that.. what the heck. Brilliant final over. #AusvIND #T20WorldCup— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 17, 2022
Numbers rock!
Mohammed Shami 20th over - 2,2,W,WR,W,W.(1-0-4-3). Incredible over bowled by Mohammed Shami. pic.twitter.com/ERPCvCOhtm— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 17, 2022
Big salute!
Indians cricket fans watching Mohammed Shami nail those yorkers in the absence of Bumrah!— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) October 17, 2022
Virat Kohli on 🔥#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/MlEIiGPrvG
Bros done the job for team!
Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami after the warm-up match. pic.twitter.com/wW51XkPlHD— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 17, 2022
he got that!
Did somebody have a doubt about Mohammed Shami?— Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) October 17, 2022
This hug from Rohit Sharma was more like "Thank God, you're here now" pic.twitter.com/sVJOmJDDSX
He's there always!
Mohammed Shami Is Back ❤️👌 #MohammedShami #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/rz9v8vhYzO— Harish (ഹരീഷ്) (@chnharish) October 17, 2022
Take a bow, champ!
4 wickets in one and only over. Master class of Mohammed Shami #mohammedshami #indvaus #ausvind #T20WorldCup2022 . pic.twitter.com/LdJDUmC1Qo— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) October 17, 2022
