 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Internet reacts as India humbles Australia by six runs in thrilling warm-up encounter

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    KL Rahul scored 57 runs in the warm-up match against Australia

    (BCCI)

    Internet reacts as India humbles Australia by six runs in thrilling warm-up encounter

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:41 PM

    India have made a sensational start to their World Cup campaign with a six-run victory against Australia in the warm-up game courtesy of a clinical bowling performance. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav contributed with fifties while Mohammed Shami excelled in his solitary over with three scalps.

    Going into the T20 World Cup, India have been struggling with their death bowling. However, their latest result and the performance by their bowling unit against Australia will make captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid very proud. Defending a target of 187, India beat Australia by six runs in a contest that boiled down to the last over. Aaron Finch was leading the charge for the hosts but his dismissal after a knock of 76 runs by Harshal Patel turned the game on top of its head. Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket taker for the Indian team taking three wickets and defending 11 runs successfully in his solitary 20th over. 

    Earlier in the match, KL Rahul showcased the attacking side of his game, blitzing 57 runs from 33 balls laced with six boundaries and three maximums. Suryakumar Yadav continued his red-hot form with a knock of 50 runs from 33 balls and the duo helped the visitors post a total of 186/7. Kane Richardson was the pick of the bowlers for Australia taking four wickets in his spell.

    What an over from the Legend Mohammed Shami🔥🔥

    Big win for India!

    Class has been delivered!

    Sheer carnage!

    Just dominated!

    Numbers rock!

    Big salute!

    Bros done the job for team!

    he got that!

    He's there always!

    Take a bow, champ!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down