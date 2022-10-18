ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Karthik Meiyappan spins web around Sri Lanka to register fifth hattrick in tournament history

Today at 3:26 PM
Taking three scalps in a row with top-notch deliveries is special for any bowler and if it comes in a World Cup, the moment is to be cherished forever. Karthik Meiyappan achieved such a feat on Tuesday against Sri Lanka, becoming the fifth bowler to take a hattrick in World T20 history.
The T20 World Cup has been a golden opportunity for associate nations to make their mark by beating the stronger outfits or displaying individual brilliance against superior opponents. Sri Lanka have already suffered an upset at the hands of Namibia and they were the victims once again while facing UAE as individual brilliance almost knocked them out in the first innings crushing their hopes of posting a decent total.
Sri Lanka were poised on 114/2 at the end of 14 overs and seemed in complete control of the innings, en route to setting a stiff target for the opposition. However, Karthik Meiyappan’s maiden hattrick hit them hard and the team were in trouble immediately. Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the first victim to depart in an attempt to earn a boundary in the cover region. Meiyappan followed up the dismissal with two superb googlies and the batters' inability to read the variation handed a glorious achievement to the bowler.
Charith Asalanka faced the next ball and he anticipated the leg-spinner, thus playing inside the line. The ball took the outside edge of the bat on its way to wicketkeeper Vrithya Aravind who grabbed a sharp take. The bowler delivered his final blow to the opposition with another googly, beating Dasun Shanaka all hands up. The ball breached Shanaka’s defence and it hit stumps through the gap between his bat and pad.
Twitteratis were quick to react to this massive achievement by the UAE bowler.
