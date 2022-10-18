ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Karthik Meiyappan spins web around Sri Lanka to register fifth hattrick in tournament history

Sri Lanka were poised on 114/2 at the end of 14 overs and seemed in complete control of the innings, en route to setting a stiff target for the opposition. However, Karthik Meiyappan’s maiden hattrick hit them hard and the team were in trouble immediately. Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the first victim to depart in an attempt to earn a boundary in the cover region. Meiyappan followed up the dismissal with two superb googlies and the batters' inability to read the variation handed a glorious achievement to the bowler.