ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as third umpire turns blind despite of technological aid

However, the decision was reviewed by the batter which led to some confusion on the ground. As the decision went upstairs, the third umpire first checked the inside edge with snicko and it showed a clear spike as the ball passed the bat. The umpire, however, made a massive error failing to spot it despite the Snicko showing conclusive proof. He then opted for ball tracking and seemed to have made his mind to rule the decision in the favor of the fielding team.