ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Tim Pringle's desperate 'hit-wicket' culminates in smiling faces despite crunch situation

Today at 1:25 PM
Cricketers are often seen feeling the nerves during closely fought contests and they rarely smile in crunch situations. However, Tim Pringle broke the norm against Namibia on Tuesday as he crashed into the stumps in an attempt to take a risky single while the Netherlands needed 10 runs to win.
The group stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 has evolved into quite an interesting story as the Netherlands climbed to the top spot in their group after beating Namibia on Tuesday. Batting first, the African outfit managed a paltry 121/6 as the opposition bowlers bowled in tight areas. The Dutch seemed to be en route to an easy victory during the initial stages of their run chase but a wicket maiden from Jan Frylinck made the situation severe.
As the contest was getting heated up, the desperation to score runs among batters rose gradually and a moment in the 19th over involving Tim Pringle was the tipping point of it. JJ Smit was bowling the penultimate over of the innings and delivered a good length delivery to Pringle. The batter pushed it towards mid-off and raced to the other end to rotate the strike. Taking the single was risky and a direct hit would have sent the batter back to the pavilion instantly.
However, Pringle was desperate to make it to the crease in time and dived for his life. The throw missed the wicket but Pringle did not, as the batter crashed himself into the stumps bending them into all sorts of distorted shapes. The incident sent everyone into splits despite both teams involved in a highly tense situation.
World's most expensive single pringle is here! xD xD
October 18, 2022
That was cheeky bruh!
Netherlands's Tim Pringle flattened the timber while stealing a single. Now that was some super effort.#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/XmvXkO3iIX— OZPAKCRIC 🇵🇰🇭🇲 (@OZPAKCRIC) October 18, 2022
Might definitely do one day!
Tim Pringle has been very impressive so far this T20 World Cup for Netherlands - excellent control and nice fli ght, and still only 20.— Tim Wigmore (@timwig) October 18, 2022
Some in New Zealand believe that he could one day represent them
Genetics?
Whatte win by @KNCBcricket . Tim Pringle knows a thing or two about last over finishes. His father won New Zealand a match with the ball when Aus reqd 2 from the last over with 4 wickets in hand in 1990.— TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) October 18, 2022
And he went on to call his autobiography this. Cool guy, Chris! pic.twitter.com/sgwA0iNmk1
Sky-jumper & Olympian :O
Tim Pringle has a little of the "Eddie the Eagle" about him. Super competitor. Cult figure. #T20 #T20WorldCup2022 #Netherlands #Namibia— JoeyM* ⚽🏇☕ (@warriorboy67) October 18, 2022
Decent win in the end!
🇳🇦 vs 🇳🇱— ❄ 𝐃ù𝓢ђ𝐚𝓝 ❄ ~ ස්නයිපර් 🖤🇱🇰🏴 (@619Sniper619Bot) October 18, 2022
ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022-5th Match, Group A
Netherlands need 6 runs in 6 balls
🇳🇱 116-5(18.6)
🇳🇦 121-6(19.6)
Bas de Leede* 24(27)
Tim Pringle 8(9)
PartnerShip 14(14)#NAMvsNED #NEDvsNAM #T20WorldCup
He does it for their team!
TIM PRINGLE IS RUNNING LIKE HIS LIFE DEPENDS ON IT AAAAAAAANDDDDD HE WINS IT!!!!!!— Qudrat (@i_do_cricket) October 18, 2022
Achha lagata hi...
"Will Tim Pringle come back for the 2nd, he is running as if his life is behind it" - Harsha Bhogle.— Vaibhav (@ervaibhavkumar) October 18, 2022
You can just pay to hear the commentary alone👏#T20WorldCup2022
Dutch cricketer, current team: Netherlands
Didn't know Tim Pringle was a kiwi! Wow— Philip George (@Phil_Geo88) October 18, 2022
