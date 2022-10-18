ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Tim Pringle's desperate 'hit-wicket' culminates in smiling faces despite crunch situation

As the contest was getting heated up, the desperation to score runs among batters rose gradually and a moment in the 19th over involving Tim Pringle was the tipping point of it. JJ Smit was bowling the penultimate over of the innings and delivered a good length delivery to Pringle. The batter pushed it towards mid-off and raced to the other end to rotate the strike. Taking the single was risky and a direct hit would have sent the batter back to the pavilion instantly.