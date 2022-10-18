 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Tim Pringle's desperate 'hit-wicket' culminates in smiling faces despite crunch situation

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:25 PM

    Cricketers are often seen feeling the nerves during closely fought contests and they rarely smile in crunch situations. However, Tim Pringle broke the norm against Namibia on Tuesday as he crashed into the stumps in an attempt to take a risky single while the Netherlands needed 10 runs to win.

    The group stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 has evolved into quite an interesting story as the Netherlands climbed to the top spot in their group after beating Namibia on Tuesday. Batting first, the African outfit managed a paltry 121/6 as the opposition bowlers bowled in tight areas. The Dutch seemed to be en route to an easy victory during the initial stages of their run chase but a wicket maiden from Jan Frylinck made the situation severe. 

    As the contest was getting heated up, the desperation to score runs among batters rose gradually and a moment in the 19th over involving Tim Pringle was the tipping point of it. JJ Smit was bowling the penultimate over of the innings and delivered a good length delivery to Pringle. The batter pushed it towards mid-off and raced to the other end to rotate the strike. Taking the single was risky and a direct hit would have sent the batter back to the pavilion instantly. 

    However, Pringle was desperate to make it to the crease in time and dived for his life. The throw missed the wicket but Pringle did not, as the batter crashed himself into the stumps bending them into all sorts of distorted shapes. The incident sent everyone into splits despite both teams involved in a highly tense situation. 

