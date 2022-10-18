 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as UAE's Jhonty Rhodes-like fielding quickly turns into an enactment of Pakistan in bizarre incident

    Pathum Nissanka provided a solid start for Sri Lanka against UAE

    (ICC)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:33 PM

    A spot-on throw from a fielder is expected to get his team a wicket, but sometimes even accuracy can result in the fielding team’s loss. The fact was highlighted by UAE's Aryan Lakra after he shattered the stumps with an accurate throw but the resulting deflection led to an extra run for Sri Lanka.

    Taking on UAE after their defeat against Namibia, Sri Lanka have made a solid start posting 58/1 at the end of seven overs. The opening pair stitched a partnership of 42 runs from four and a half overs comprising some glorious strokes and quick running between the wickets. UAE’s fielders did a good job throughout the match but their precision in the field also bizarrely resulted in an extra run. 

    Aayan Afzal Khan was bowling the fourth over of the innings and Kusal Mendis was on strike. Kusal played the delivery slightly wide of the mid-on and both the batters ran for a single. Aryan Lakra made no mistake while taking a shy at the stumps and shattered the three sticks, reminding everyone of South African legend Jonty Rhodes. However, Kusal was inside the crease already and the ball deflected towards the off-side after hitting the wicket. 

    Sensing an opportunity, the Lions ran an extra run. However, there was more to this bizarre sequence of events. After the ball was collected for a second time, this time in the covers region, UAE added to their fielding brilliance with another bull's eye throw. However, the batter was within the crease once again and nearly ran once more after another deflection but in the end, decided against it. The whole chain of events was a reminder of Pakistan’s fielding standards which are known to cost them some extra runs every now and then, causing the internet to go into a frenzy.

