ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as UAE's Jhonty Rhodes-like fielding quickly turns into an enactment of Pakistan in bizarre incident

A spot-on throw from a fielder is expected to get his team a wicket, but sometimes even accuracy can result in the fielding team’s loss. The fact was highlighted by UAE's Aryan Lakra after he shattered the stumps with an accurate throw but the resulting deflection led to an extra run for Sri Lanka.
Taking on UAE after their defeat against Namibia, Sri Lanka have made a solid start posting 58/1 at the end of seven overs. The opening pair stitched a partnership of 42 runs from four and a half overs comprising some glorious strokes and quick running between the wickets. UAE’s fielders did a good job throughout the match but their precision in the field also bizarrely resulted in an extra run.
Aayan Afzal Khan was bowling the fourth over of the innings and Kusal Mendis was on strike. Kusal played the delivery slightly wide of the mid-on and both the batters ran for a single. Aryan Lakra made no mistake while taking a shy at the stumps and shattered the three sticks, reminding everyone of South African legend Jonty Rhodes. However, Kusal was inside the crease already and the ball deflected towards the off-side after hitting the wicket.
Sensing an opportunity, the Lions ran an extra run. However, there was more to this bizarre sequence of events. After the ball was collected for a second time, this time in the covers region, UAE added to their fielding brilliance with another bull's eye throw. However, the batter was within the crease once again and nearly ran once more after another deflection but in the end, decided against it. The whole chain of events was a reminder of Pakistan’s fielding standards which are known to cost them some extra runs every now and then, causing the internet to go into a frenzy.
No luck!
When you finally channel your inner Jhonty Rhodes but you have the great luck of Inzamam-ul-Haq😂#UAE #UAEvSL #T20WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/KGb9igLqn5— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) October 18, 2022
Nervousness
Why everyone so nervous?? Next match is against Our Alltime favorite punching bag 🇳🇱 🤣🤩 #T20WorldCup #SLvUAE— 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮 𝗝𝗮𝘆𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗲 හසිත (@Hasitha71) October 18, 2022
Poor
That poor guy. He already feels bad enough for dropping the uncontested crowd catch. He doesn't need endless replays and the commentary team dragging him! 😂#T20WorldCup— Patrick Gray (@PatrickM_Gray) October 18, 2022
Nissanka
Pathum Nissanka has a average of 36.83 in Australia.#SLvUAE #UAEvSL #T20WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCup— CricketO (@CricketO22) October 18, 2022
Gmae of numbers
SL v UAE..!!— Rab Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@RN31888) October 18, 2022
Sri Lanka needs to win by 56 Runs or more to turn their Negative Runrate into Positive.
Sri Lanka needs to win by 61 Runs or more to make their Runrate better than Netherlands. Their Next game is against Netherlands.#T20WorldCup
Hearbreak
මෙන්ඩිස් ලකුණු 18කට ක්රීඩාගාරයට..💔— Supun Tharaka (@Supun_Tharaka_1) October 18, 2022
අපරාදේ ලස්සනට වැඩේ කරන් අවා..😌#T20WorldCup #SLvsUAE #ST_18 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/PSvnSdICKj
It's not gonna be easy
Backing under 178.5 here for Sri Lanka, not an easy ground to score quickly post powerplay #T20WorldCup 🏏— Cricket_King (@cricket_king_) October 18, 2022
Best jersey
SL has won the attire contest unaided of others. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/T0H0U7uOk0— Top Edge (@historic_AB) October 18, 2022
The lankan show
Good powerplay by Sri Lanka.— Cricerz (@cricerz) October 18, 2022
52/1 after 6 overs.#T20Worldcup
Learning is important
Lanka look to have learned from the other night and are now hitting the ball along the ground, rather than in the air straight at the fielder... #T20WorldCup #SLvUAE— Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) October 18, 2022
