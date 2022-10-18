ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to 'most ridiculous shot' in cricket history involving lost shoe, two pitches and a brutal fall

Nissanka walked across the pitch and waited for the ball patiently but in the process stepped on one foot with another, thus breaking free of a shoe. Nevertheless, he stayed committed to the idea and eventually scooped the ball over backward square even while he was in flight mid-air, having tripped over the fallen shoe. While the ball sailed away to the boundary, Nissanka was left with a bruised hip and foot having stumbled over to the adjacent pitch strip, thus completing a one-of-a-kind shot in a crunch situation. He eventually ended up with 74(60) taking his team to a defendable 152/8.