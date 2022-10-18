 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Pramod Madushan's sheer pace as stumps go cartwheeling in disgusting dismissal

    UAE have been left reeling in their run chase after some inspired fast bowling from Sri Lanka

    (ICC)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:36 PM

    There are few better sights in cricket than watching the stumps go sprawling following the brutal impact of a delivery travelling at the rate of knots. Pramod Madushan had the honour to relish that view on Tuesday after a searing full delivery knocked the UAE's Chirag Suri over all hands up.

    Sri Lanka have roared back in style in the second game of their World T20 campaign after an upset against Namibia, pinning down UAE in what now looks like a certain victory. Setting them 153 to chase, the Lions have the middle-east contingent reeling at 39/6 after 11 overs, largely courtesy of some exhibition fast bowling from their pacers Pramod Madushan and Dushmantha Chameera. Even though the latter managed more success with three scalps, it was Pramod who stole the limelight with a dismissal leading to a sight to behold for the ages.

    Bowling the sixth over, Madushan delivered a length third ball to Chirag Suri tempting him into a slog. The opener cleared his leg and attempted to heave the ball over the leg side but the pace rattled him for good. All Suri could manage was a thick outside edge to send the ball crashing into the middle and off stumps at once. Both sticks went flying into the air and along with them uprooted the stump camera and mic while the leg stump was left standing like a lone warrior, almost as if pitying the sad state of its partners.

    The 28-year-old was ecstatic over the outcome as he ran about the pitch punching the air in delight, foreshadowing the internet's reaction on social media to the exceptional delivery.

