ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Pramod Madushan's sheer pace as stumps go cartwheeling in disgusting dismissal

Bowling the sixth over, Madushan delivered a length third ball to Chirag Suri tempting him into a slog. The opener cleared his leg and attempted to heave the ball over the leg side but the pace rattled him for good. All Suri could manage was a thick outside edge to send the ball crashing into the middle and off stumps at once. Both sticks went flying into the air and along with them uprooted the stump camera and mic while the leg stump was left standing like a lone warrior, almost as if pitying the sad state of its partners.